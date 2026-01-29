Submit Release
Southampton Investment Advisor Sentenced to 72 Months in Prison for Fraud Scheme

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Jeffrey Slothower was sentenced by United States District Judge Gary R. Brown to 72 months in prison for wire fraud, investment adviser fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to misappropriate more than $1 million from clients.  In addition to the terms of imprisonment, Judge Brown ordered Slothower to pay $1,160,936 in restitution and in forfeiture. 

