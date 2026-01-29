UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial opens new women’s health clinic, expanding access to specialty care in Chicago’s Southland

A team of providers will be staffing the new women's clinic at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial, including (from left) Hannah Ryles, MD, Shanice Robinson, MD, Jameela Media, MD, Aishat Adebisi, MD, David Goodyear, MD, Andrea Loberg, MD, Jamie Horn, MD, and Zhana Smith, MD. (Not pictured: Bridget Huysman, MD)

At a time when many hospitals are closing their labor units, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital has reorganized and expanded its women’s health services in Harvey, redefining how a community hospital can leverage both academic and community partnerships to provide top quality OB/GYN services for Southland residents.

To address the disparities in access to specialty care, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial opened a new women’s health clinic on its main campus in Harvey in December 2025 for women with complex healthcare needs. The clinic brings UChicago Medicine experts in maternal-fetal medicine, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, and gynecologic oncology to a single, dedicated space. Services include cervical cancer screening, contraception and menopause care, minimally invasive surgery for conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis, advanced care for high-risk pregnancies and, soon, treatment for gynecologic cancers.

“This new clinic reflects our long-term commitment to ensuring women in the Southland can access high-quality, specialized care close to home,” said Andrea Loberg, MD, Section Chief of OB-GYN at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. “Too many patients have had to travel long distances for services like high-risk pregnancy care or complex gynecologic surgery. This clinic helps bridge that gap.”

The expansion aligns with priorities identified in Ingalls’ Community Health Needs Assessment, specifically improving access to general OB/GYN and sub-specialty women’s health services in the region.

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial continues to collaborate and partner with community clinics to ensure access to OB/GYN care across the Southland. This includes strengthening partnerships with federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), such as Family Christian Health Center, and building new partnerships with other Southland FQHCs.

“Our community clinicians and outreach partners have been clear about the need,” Loberg said. “Patients want continuity — from prenatal care through delivery and beyond — without fragmented systems or unnecessary barriers.”

These efforts build on UChicago Medicine Ingalls’ long-standing dedication to improving maternal health outcomes through such programs as the Healthy Baby Network, managed by the hospital’s Family Birth Center, which connects expectant parents with education, care coordination and vital resources.

“We’re focused on helping patients engage in care earlier and stay connected throughout their pregnancy,” said Shanice Williams, OB Program Manager at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. “That continuity is essential, especially at a time when access points for maternity care are shrinking in many communities.”

From left: Andrea Loberg, MD, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Section Chief of OB/GYN; Michael Antoniades, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial President; and Jamie Horn, MD, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Medical Director of Labor and Delivery.

Michael Antoniades, President of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial, said that investing in the Family Birth Center, building partnerships in the community and launching the new OB/GYN clinic are key steps in ensuring the health system can continue to provide excellent birth experiences while offering higher levels of specialty OB/GYN care in the Southland.

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial’s new women’s health clinic is located in the Professional Office Building at 71 W. 156th Street in Harvey and can be reached at (888) 824-0200.