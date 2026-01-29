More than 100 UChicago Medicine physicians named to Chicago magazine’s ‘Cancer Fighters’ list

More than 100 physicians from the University of Chicago Medicine were named to Chicago magazine's The Cancer Fighters list — the most of any hospital system in the six-county Chicago area.

The 121 UChicago Medicine and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth doctors represent 27 different cancer specialties.

This recognition comes as UChicago Medicine prepares to open its seven-story, 575,000-square-foot AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion in Hyde Park in April 2027.

The Cancer Fighters list is compiled by a physician-led team of researchers from Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Their rigorous screening process starts with nominations from licensed physicians.

Candidates are assessed based on professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and interpersonal skills. The list was published in Chicago magazine's January 2026 issue.

The UChicago Medicine doctors listed are:

Cardiovascular Disease

Dermatology

Diagnostic Radiology

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Gastroenterology

Gynecologic Oncology

Hematology

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Medical Oncology

Neurologic Surgery

Nuclear Medicine

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Orthopedic Surgery

Otolaryngology

Pain Medicine

Pathology

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology

Pediatric Neurologic Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Radiation Oncology

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Surgery

Surgical Oncology

Thoracic Surgery

Urology

Vascular & Interventional Radiology