More than 100 UChicago Medicine physicians named to Chicago magazine’s ‘Cancer Fighters’ list
More than 100 physicians from the University of Chicago Medicine were named to Chicago magazine's The Cancer Fighters list — the most of any hospital system in the six-county Chicago area.
The 121 UChicago Medicine and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth doctors represent 27 different cancer specialties.
This recognition comes as UChicago Medicine prepares to open its seven-story, 575,000-square-foot AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion in Hyde Park in April 2027.
The Cancer Fighters list is compiled by a physician-led team of researchers from Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Their rigorous screening process starts with nominations from licensed physicians.
Candidates are assessed based on professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and interpersonal skills. The list was published in Chicago magazine's January 2026 issue.
The UChicago Medicine doctors listed are:
Cardiovascular Disease
Dermatology
Diagnostic Radiology
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Gastroenterology
Gynecologic Oncology
Hematology
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Medical Oncology
Neurologic Surgery
Nuclear Medicine
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Orthopedic Surgery
Otolaryngology
Pain Medicine
Pathology
Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Pediatric Neurologic Surgery
Pediatric Surgery
Plastic Surgery
Radiation Oncology
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Surgery
Surgical Oncology
Thoracic Surgery
Urology
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
