isoSolutions® to Exhibit Comprehensive Theranostics Solutions at WFNMB 2026 in Cartagena, Colombia

isoSolutions® to Exhibit Comprehensive Theranostics Solutions at WFNMB 2026 in Cartagena with a focus on Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and Gallium-68 (Ga-68) workflows.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- isoSolutions to Exhibit Comprehensive Theranostics Solutions at WFNMB 2026 in Cartagena, ColombiaisoSolutionsis pleased to announce its participation in the World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB) Congress, taking place in Cartagena, Colombia. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #56, where attendees are invited to explore a complete portfolio of materials, equipment, and solutions required for the preparation of theranostics, with a primary focus on Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and Gallium-68 (Ga-68) workflows.As a trusted international supplier to nuclear medicine departments, radiopharmacies, and PET centers, isoSolutions specializes in enabling safe, efficient, and compliant radiopharmaceutical production. At WFNMB, the company will showcase an integrated exhibit highlighting the full theranostic value chain—from isotope supply and cold kits to synthesis tools, consumables, and supporting infrastructure.Visitors to Booth #56 will have the opportunity to learn more about isoSolutions’ solutions for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications, designed to support the growing demand for personalized medicine and targeted cancer therapies. The exhibit will emphasize practical, real-world workflows for Lu-177 and Ga-68, addressing key considerations such as reliability of supply, regulatory readiness, operational efficiency, and scalability for clinical and commercial use.Marvin Calderón and Julian Walcott, representing isoSolutions, will be in attendance throughout the congress to meet with clinicians, physicists, radiochemists, radiopharmacists, researchers, and industry partners. They will be available for one-on-one discussions to explore collaboration opportunities, regional distribution partnerships, and tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of institutions across Latin America and beyond.“WFNMB is a key global forum for advancing nuclear medicine and molecular imaging,” said a representative from isoSolutions. “We are excited to engage directly with the international community in Cartagena and to demonstrate how isoSolutions supports theranostics programs with dependable products, technical expertise, and a deep understanding of clinical realities.”The WFNMB Congress brings together leaders and innovators from across the nuclear medicine field to share knowledge, research, and clinical experience. isoSolutions’ presence reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting education, collaboration, and access to high-quality theranostic technologies worldwide.Attendees are encouraged to visit isoSolutions at Booth #56 to connect with the team, discuss current challenges in theranostics implementation, and learn how isoSolutions can support both emerging and established nuclear medicine programs.For more information or to schedule a meeting during WFNMB, please visit www.isosolutions.com or connect with the isoSolutions team onsite in Cartagena.About isoSolutionsWhat We DoisoSolutions provides an integrated suite of products and services for nuclear medicine applications worldwide, including Radiochemicals, Radiopharmaceuticals, Stable isotopes, Sealed sources, Synthesizers, Shielding Equipment, Labeled compounds, and QC Instruments. At our booth, you'll find a showcase featuring a selection of products utilized for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. We supply a diverse array of radioisotopes, including C-14, Cu-67, Ga-68 Generators, I-124, I-125, I-131, Lu-177, Mo-99, Sr-89, Sr-90, Tb-161, Tc-99m generators, Y-90 & Zr-89, Cyclotron products, and associated equipment. Additionally, we provide Stable Isotopes such as O18 Water, B-10, Ca-46, Cd-110, DZO (depleted ZnO), Gd-160, He-3, Mo-92, Mo-100, Ni-58, Ni-64, Rb-87, Re-185, Re-187, Si-29, Si-30, Te-124, Tl-203, W-182, W-183, W-184, Yb-176, Zr-90, Zn-68. Our offerings are complemented by an automated labeling module for development work or preprogrammed syntheses, a comprehensive line of QC instruments, and radiation shielding products. In 2023, we proudly introduced the first set of products for solid target chemistry production, featuring a solid target station with a beamline isolation module. isoSolutions holds pending patent claims in various jurisdictions for these innovative products. We take great pride in our multicultural and globally dispersed sales and logistics team, strategically positioned across the world to serve our clientele efficiently and effectively.WebsiteCategoriesAccessories, Analytical Instrumentation, Automated Synthesis Systems, Cyclotrons, Dosage Calibrators, Laboratory Reagents, Nuclear Medicine Workstations, O18 Water, Other, Phantoms, Precursors and Reference Compounds, Radiation Detectors, Radiation Shielding, Radioisotopes, Radiopharmaceuticals, Services, Technetium Generators.Contact us:Corporate address: 125A-1030, Denman St, #329, Vancouver, BC, V6G2M6, CanadaEmail: info@isosolutions.comOffice: +1(604)669-7277Fax: +1(604)909-2720LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.