Precipice Talent Strategist, LLC Welcomes Ra Wright as Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precipice Talent Strategist, LLC, a technology staffing and executive search firm in Boca Raton, Florida, has appointed Ra Wright as its new Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions. This appointment aims to strengthen the firm's efforts to connect innovative companies with talent in areas like AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technology.Ra brings over 20 years of experience in Human Resource Management, Recruitment, and Staffing Management. His background includes leadership roles at major corporations.In his new role, Ra will utilize his expertise in areas such as cleared professional recruiting and OCONUS recruiting, as well as compliance with guidelines like OFCCP, FLSA, and EEO. His experience in managing teams, developing staffing budgets, and implementing hiring strategies will be key to Precipice Talent Strategist's growth. The firm offers agile hiring solutions including contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire options for specialized roles."We are delighted to welcome a professional of Ra's caliber to our team," said a company spokesperson. "His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we ensure Florida companies have the human capital necessary to lead the global AI and blockchain revolution".About Precipice Talent Strategist, LLC:Precipice Talent Strategist, LLC is a technology staffing firm specializing in connecting clients with talent in generative AI, neural networks, and decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm focuses on identifying professionals who drive future innovation.

