Holocene Drilling Strengthens Leadership Team With Strategic New Hire and Key Internal Promotion

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holocene Drilling today announced a significant strengthening of its leadership team with the hiring of Brian Gose as Vice President of Operations, Business Development, and Safety, and the promotion of Anisa Harnden to Operations Manager. These strategic appointments are set to accelerate Holocene Drilling’s growth and enhance its operational excellence in the geotechnical and environmental drilling sectors."These leadership changes are a cornerstone of our strategy to propel Holocene Drilling forward," said Frank Brandse, Chief Operating Officer. "Brian brings invaluable expertise to our team, while Anisa’s dedication and accomplishments have proven her integral to our continued growth."Gose joins Holocene Drilling as a seasoned leader tasked with steering the company's day-to-day operations, spearheading business development initiatives, and championing a culture of safety. He brings deep experience in environmental and geotechnical drilling operations, team leadership, and business expansion.“In his new role, Brian will provide dynamic leadership to both office and field teams, oversee strategic personnel management, and drive the expansion of Holocene's market presence,” said Brandse.Holocene Drilling’s field crews bring deep technical knowledge and real-world experience across geotechnical and environmental drilling projects. Their expertise, discipline, and day-to-day commitment to Holocene’s standards are a core reason clients trust Holocene on complex, high-stakes jobs across the regionBuilding on that field strength, Gose’s extensive business leadership experience will be instrumental in professionalizing operations and achieving ambitious financial targets.“I joined Holocene because this is a company that takes the work seriously,” said Gose. “The people, the equipment, the safety standards. All of it. There is real opportunity here to scale smart, protect our crews, and deliver better outcomes for clients. I am excited to help build what comes next.”Harnden’s promotion to Operations Manager from her previous role as Project Manager is a testament to her proven capabilities and commitment to Holocene Drilling.“Anisa has been a pivotal force in managing complex environmental and geotechnical projects, consistently delivering exceptional results,” said Brandse. “In her expanded role, she will provide leadership across field and office teams, support talent development, reinforce safe work practices, and continue hands-on project oversight that ensures quality, compliance, and efficiency.”Harnden’s ability to coordinate crews, manage complex projects, and deliver results under pressure made her promotion a clear decision.“Holocene has given me the chance to grow by trusting me with various levels of responsibility,” said Harnden. “I care deeply about our teams and the work we do in the field every day. This promotion means a lot to me, and I am committed to supporting our people, upholding our standards, and helping this company continue to succeed.”About Holocene DrillingHolocene Drilling is a premier provider specializing in geotechnical and environmental drilling services in the Pacific Northwest, primarily in Washington and Oregon. The company provides critical drilling services that support infrastructure planning, maintenance, and remediation, including geotechnical investigation, environmental drilling, and chemical injection remediation. With a modern fleet, technical depth, and a long-term growth mindset, Holocene Drilling is focused on becoming a trusted industry leader known for safety, precision, and reliability.

