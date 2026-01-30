Lisa Anderson Highlights Greenland’s Strategic Importance to Global Supply Chains

LMA Consulting Group Logo Photo of Lisa Anderson Where Greenland is positioned on the globe

Three Primary Factors Driving Greenland's Importance

Greenland is emerging as one of those pivotal links - not for political reasons, but because it directly affects how goods move, how industries are protected and how essential materials are secured.” — Lisa Anderson, President LMA Consulting Group

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc ., is drawing attention to the growing importance of Greenland and its role in safeguarding global supply chains in an increasingly volatile environment.“Supply chains are only as strong as their most critical links,” said Anderson. “Greenland is emerging as one of those pivotal links - not for political reasons, but because it directly affects how goods move, how industries are protected and how essential materials are secured.”Anderson points to three primary factors driving Greenland’s rising importance to manufacturers and supply chain leaders worldwide.A Critical Global Shipping RouteAs Arctic routes become more viable, Greenland sits along one of the fastest shipping corridors between Western and Eastern markets. Shorter transit times translate to reduced lead times, lower transportation risk and improved responsiveness - advantages that are increasingly essential as supply chains must pivot quickly in response to disruption.Infrastructure Protection and Supply Chain SecurityModern supply chains depend on stable infrastructure: transportation networks, energy systems and communication capabilities. Greenland’s geographic position supports the protection of these systems, which is essential to ensuring continuity of operations and minimizing disruption across global trade networks.Access to Rare Earth ElementsVirtually every advanced product - from medical devices and electronics to defense-related manufacturing -relies on rare earth elements. Greenland holds significant potential reserves, making it an important consideration for manufacturers seeking to diversify sources, reduce concentration risk and ensure long-term material availability.“Manufacturers are realizing that resilience is no longer optional,” Anderson explained. “Whether it is securing access to critical materials, shortening supply routes or protecting infrastructure, these decisions are about keeping supply chains running - not ideology.”As companies plan for 2026 and beyond, Anderson emphasizes the need to connect these geopolitical realities back to operational execution. “This is where strong data, optimized ERP systems and a disciplined SIOP process become essential,” she said. “You cannot respond to global risk without visibility, coordination and the ability to make informed decisions quickly.”These themes are further explored in LMA Consulting’s thought leadership, including its Supply Chain Bytes video series and the firm’s latest eBook, AI & Advanced Technologies in Manufacturing , which brings together insights from experts across industries who work alongside manufacturers and see where supply chain risks and opportunities are emerging.To explore LMA Consulting’s resources on supply chain resilience and strategic planning, visit: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/best-of-supply-chain-page About LMA Consulting GroupLMA Consulting Group specializes in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Lisa Anderson is recognized among the top supply chain and ERP experts and is regularly featured in major media, including Bloomberg, IndustryWeek, The Wall Street Journal and Inc. Magazine. She is a noted authority on the SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning) process and author of SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth, https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/siop-book/ . For more, visit LMAConsultingGroup.com.

The Importance of Greenland

