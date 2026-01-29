Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Launches Second Year of 'Breaking Barriers Dive Grant' Program with USA Diving Support

RBAC diver in air rbac logo RBAC diver in air

The program removes financial barriers to competitive diving for local youth through free training and USA Diving support.

This program opens doors by removing financial barriers, helping Pasadena youth build confidence and see themselves in the future of the sport as our community prepares to be the Olympic diving venue.” — Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) announced today that its Rose Bowl Aquatics Diving Team has been awarded a 2026 USA Diving Developmental Grant, marking the second year of support for the RBAC “Breaking Barriers Dive Grant” program, which expands access to competitive diving for youth in Pasadena and nearby communities.Building on a successful first year, the Breaking Barriers Dive Grant removes financial barriers for young athletes by offering six free Learn to Dive Days in 2026. These 90-minute introductory sessions provide hands-on instruction in a fun, supportive environment and introduce participants to the fundamentals of the sport. Youth who qualify for continued participation will receive financial support covering USA Diving memberships and event registration fees.The program is a collaborative effort between USA Diving, the Rose Bowl Diving Boosters, and RBAC’s Financial Assistance Program, ensuring that cost is not a barrier for local families interested in diving.“This program is about more than diving, it’s about opening doors,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. “By removing financial barriers, we’re creating pathways for local youth to build confidence, discipline, and belonging. As we prepare to play a role in hosting Olympic diving, it’s critical that the impact reaches our Pasadena community and that kids here can see themselves in the future of the sport.”“Thanks to the support of USA Diving, we’re able to introduce diving to kids who may never have had access to opportunities like this,” said Jean Luc Miralda, Head Diving Coach at RBAC. “In our first year, we served 91 students from across Los Angeles, proving that talent is everywhere. This second year allows us to deepen our reach and expand access for even more families.”For more information about the Breaking Barriers Dive Grant or upcoming Learn to Dive Days, visit RoseBowlAquatics.org or contact Head Diving Coach Jean Luc Miralda: jmiralda@rosebowlaquatics.org.

