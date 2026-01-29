N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet Feb 3

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Raleigh.

Members of the public may attend in-person in Downtown Raleigh, or online or join the meeting by phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting:

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St. in Downtown Raleigh

Join link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mdedd4c3d59d48ff32612cb987b04d214 Webinar number: 2439 357 9064 Webinar password: OGC_Q1_Attendee

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll Access code: 243 935 79064 Passcode: 64207102



To learn more about the Commission and to view the agenda and related documents, visit: N.C. Oil and Gas Commission | NC DEQ.

The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina.

The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, as well as establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur and limit the production of oil and gas exploration.