From NFL to the Clinic: Same-Day Custom Orthoses Expand Nationwide

Ahead of Healthcare Unscripted debut, XO Armor CEO Joe Bingold & Fair Winds Medical bring point-of-care fabrication to orthopedic/podiatry practices in the U.S.

FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, professional athletes have been scanned, fitted, and back on the field with custom orthoses in a matter of hours. In everyday healthcare, patients often wait weeks. That gap is now closing.

XO Armor Technologies and Fair Winds Medical are bringing same-day, patient-specific orthoses directly into clinics nationwide, allowing providers to scan, design, and fit custom devices in a single visit. The rollout follows years of real-world use in professional and collegiate sports and marks a shift away from outsourced fabrication and long turnaround times that have defined orthotic care for decades.

The announcement comes as XO Armor CEO Joe Bingold appears on Healthcare Unscripted, a podcast focused on how new technologies move from early adoption into everyday clinical practice.

What’s changing

Custom orthoses that typically take three or more weeks can now be delivered on-site during the same visit.

Clinicians scan the patient, customize the device, and fabricate it in the clinic during the same appointment.

The technology has been used for years in NFL, NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, NBA, MLB, and professional sports environments.

Initial availability includes podiatry, orthopedics, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and athletic training practices nationwide.

“We’ve spent years proving this works in environments where there’s no margin for delay or poor fit,” said Joseph Bingold, CEO of XO Armor Technologies. “Athletes don’t wait weeks to heal, and patients shouldn’t either. This partnership makes it possible for clinics to deliver the same level of immediacy and precision that pro sports teams expect, without outsourcing care.”

Traditionally, clinicians take measurements, send them to an external lab, and wait weeks for delivery. Fit adjustments require repeat visits, and patients rely on temporary solutions while they wait. By bringing fabrication back into the clinic, providers regain control over fit, timing, and outcomes.

“With XO Armor, the technology is already proven. Our role is making sure it’s accessible and workable inside real clinical workflows,” said Bob Kolbe, Chief Commercialization Officer at Fair Winds Medical. “We’re focused on helping practices adopt this without disruption so same-day orthoses become practical, not aspirational.”

Built for clinical reality

Using XO Armor’s on-demand system, clinicians can scan a patient’s limb, customize the device using intuitive design tools, and fabricate it on-site. The result is a custom-fit orthoses delivered during the same visit, improving patient compliance and accelerating time to therapy.

Fair Winds Medical is supporting national deployment through its distributor network, aligning onboarding, training, and workflow integration to fit the needs of busy practices.

About Fair Winds Medical

Fair Winds Medical is a healthcare commercialization partner focused on bringing proven medical technologies into clinical practice. The company works with innovators to expand access, streamline adoption, and support providers across the U.S. healthcare system.

Learn more at fairwindsmedical.com

About XO Armor Technologies

XO Armor Technologies develops on-demand, point-of-care custom orthoses and protective devices. Used for years in elite sports environments, the platform enables clinicians to scan patients, design custom devices, and fabricate them on-site in under an hour. Through its partnership with Fair Winds Medical, XO Armor is expanding access to same-day orthoses care nationwide.

Learn more at xoarmortech.com

