New Trends Shaping the Future of the Beverage Industry in 2026

Theory House 6in'26 Beverage Trends Report

From the Influence of GLP-1 to the Rise of RTD, the Report Highlights Trends Impacting Brands and Retailers.

The beverage aisle isn’t fragmenting, it’s sharpening. From the rise of No-Lo to the premiumization of tequila, consumers are becoming more selective about what they drink and why.” — Jim Cusson, President, Theory House

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theory House , a leading retail branding agency specializing in the CPG and beverage space, announces the release of its "2026 Beverage Trends Report." This inspiring report provides insights into the latest consumer preferences, emerging trends, and game-changing innovations that will revolutionize the beverage landscape over the year ahead.As the beverage industry continues its dynamic evolution, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for brands seeking sustainable growth. With an unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge market intelligence, Theory House has curated the "6 In ‘26 Beverage Trends Report" to empower industry stakeholders and brand decision-makers with the knowledge to effectively shape their strategies.Key Highlights of the 2025 Beverage Trends Report:• Reshaping Wellness: As GLP-1 weight-management medications move into the mainstream, they’re not just changing how people eat. They’re redefining how, when, and why they drink.• The No-Low Revolution: The global alcohol category is undergoing a fundamental reset with the growth of no- and low-alcohol (No-Lo) spirits.• Wine's Reset Moment: Wine enters 2026 in the middle of a structural contraction. U.S. wine consumption has declined nearly 20% since its 2021 peak, hitting a 60-year low.• RTD: Ready to Disrupt: Ready-to-Drink cocktails continue to surge, projected to grow more than 400% in North America by 2029.• The Agave Advantage: Tequila and Mezcal have overtaken vodka as the engine of high-value growth, not because consumers are consuming more, but because they’re consuming with intention."The beverage aisle isn’t fragmenting, it’s sharpening. From the rise of No-Lo to the premiumization of tequila and the explosion of RTDs, consumers are becoming more selective about what they drink and why." said Theory House's President, Jim Cusson. "In a world of moderation and intention, brands must earn every sip."The 2026 Beverage Trends Report is available for download on Theory House's website at https://www.theoryhouse.com/2026-beverage-trends-report-download

