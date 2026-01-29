2026 Maine School Counselor of the Year to Be Announced During National School Counseling Week (February 2-6, 2026)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) and the Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) in celebrating National School Counseling Week from February 2-6, 2026. This year’s theme, “School Counselors Amplify Student Success,” focuses on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and highlights how students benefit from the services that school counselors provide. National School Counseling Week demonstrates the tremendous impact that school counselors have in helping students to achieve school success and plan for their careers.

School counselors play a critical role in supporting student success by working with all students to identify strengths, remove barriers to learning, and set realistic, positive goals for the future. School counselors collaborate closely with teachers, administrators, and families to create supportive learning environments and ensure that students have the tools they need to thrive.

The Maine DOE would like to thank school counselors for their dedication and expertise, along with their lasting impact on students’ lives and the vital role that they play in building strong, healthy school communities.

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options, and social-emotional skills,” Jill Cook, ASCA Executive Director, said. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”

More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the festivities of National School Counseling Week. Many schools will host special events and activities to call attention to the variety of benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.

As part of its celebration for National School Counseling Week, the MESCA will be gathering in the Hall of Flags at the State House in Augusta on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. to recognize and celebrate current, future, and retired school counselors across the great State of Maine. Words of recognition will be shared to honor Cynthia Martell, Maine’s 2025 School Counselor of the Year, and to announce Maine’s 2026 School Counselor of the Year. For further information about the event, please contact Jackie Chaplin at awards@maineschoolcounselor.org.

To learn more about National School Counseling Week and to find ways to celebrate your school counselor, visit the American School Counselor Association website or the Maine School Counselor Association website.