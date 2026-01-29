Maine DOE Seeks Organizations to Participate in Summer 2026 SUN Meals Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking organizations to help feed children this summer through the federally funded SUN Meals program—also known as the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Eligible organizations may apply to become a SUN Meals sponsor, providing healthy, free meals to children throughout the summer months when school is not in session.

SUN Meals sponsors are reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for each eligible meal served to children. SUN Meals may be offered in any area where at least 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meal benefits under the National School Lunch Program or where census data indicates a high level of need. Additionally, at residential camps, children who are eligible for these benefits may qualify for meal reimbursement.

In the summer of 2025, 101 SUN Meals sponsors operated 445 meal sites across all of Maine’s 16 counties. The Maine DOE is grateful for this strong, statewide participation; however, there are still thousands of Maine children who lack reliable access to food during the summer.

“All children deserve access to healthy, nutritious food—regardless of whether school is in session,” Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin said. “The Maine DOE is committed to working to ensure that this basic right is met for all kids in Maine during all times of year and in all parts of the state.”

A wide range of nonprofit organizations can apply to become a SUN Meals sponsor, including:

Public or private schools

Government agencies

Nonprofit community organizations

Tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations

Faith-based organizations

Nonprofit residential summer camps

Organizations serving rural communities, migrant farmworker families, and tribal communities are especially encouraged to apply. Sponsors are also needed for SUN Meals To-Go, a program that provides grab-and-go or home-delivered meals in approved rural areas.

Applications to become a SUN Meals sponsor open in March 2026. All new and returning sponsors are required to complete an in-person training in March or April (with specific dates to be announced in the Maine DOE Event Calendar).

Organizations interested in learning more or starting the application process should contact Kaitlin Fayle, Summer Child Nutrition Consultant, at kaitlin.fayle@maine.gov or 207-592-4198. Additional resources are also available on the Maine DOE website.

Federal Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, which can be obtained online, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

(1) mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

(2) fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

(Federal statement updated May 18, 2022)

State Non-Discrimination Statement

The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry or national origin.

Complaints of discrimination must be filed at the office of the Maine Human Rights Commission, 51 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0051. If you wish to file a discrimination complaint electronically, visit the Maine Human Rights Commission website and complete an intake questionnaire. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.