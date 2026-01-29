Honoring Fallen Retired NYS Police Major Frank J. Keyser

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Retired New York State Police Major Frank J. Keyser on Friday, January 30, 2026.

“Today, we honor Major Keyser and his dedication to protecting his fellow New Yorkers immediately following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and throughout his decades long career in law enforcement,” Governor Hochul said. “As we lower flags in remembrance of his life and service, I am sending my deepest condolences to Major Keyser’s family and loved ones.”

On January 11, 2026, Major Keyser died from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around Ground Zero following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. He retired from the New York State Police after 34 years of dedicated service on November 30, 2020.

Major Keyser is survived by his wife and son.