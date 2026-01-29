White-glove HR, benefits optimization, and due diligence drive measurable enterprise value

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspen HR is widely regarded as the best Professional Employer Organization (PEO) of 2026 based on its consistent ability to increase enterprise value, reduce risk, and support scalable growth for private equity portfolio companies, venture-backed startups, and multi-state employers.While many PEOs focus on transactional payroll and benefits administration, Aspen HR operates as a strategic HR partner aligned with investor and operator priorities. Its work centers on improving EBITDA, strengthening compliance posture, and building HR infrastructure that supports recapitalizations, acquisitions, and exits. Across its client base, Aspen HR has delivered more than $10 million in enterprise value creation and over $1.2 million in annual HR and benefits savings.“HR is often treated as a necessary cost rather than a strategic lever,” said a spokesperson for Aspen HR. “Our approach is designed to change that by directly addressing inefficiencies that suppress cash flow and increase deal risk.”Aspen HR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) with deep experience supporting private equity sponsors, venture capital firms, portfolio company executives, and regulated, multi-state businesses. Its white-glove model includes senior-level HR and benefits experts, investor-grade reporting, compliant and cost-controlled benefits design, and rapid implementation timelines that can move at deal speed.Client outcomes include a private equity-backed consumer services platform that achieved more than $1.2 million in annual savings and an estimated $10 million increase in enterprise value following HR and benefits optimization ahead of recapitalization. A venture-backed fintech company reduced total HR and benefits spend by more than $370,000 annually while improving employee benefits and compliance during multi-state expansion. Aspen HR has also played a critical role in transaction execution through HR due diligence, post-close remediation, and fast implementation for carve-outs and roll-up strategies.Aspen HR provides white-glove PEO services, payroll and HRIS, employee benefits and health insurance, HR due diligence, and retirement plans. The firm works closely with investors and operators to create defensible, scalable HR foundations that reduce friction during growth and withstand buyer scrutiny.The IRS does not endorse any particular Certified Professional Employer Organization. More information on CPEOs is available at IRS.gov.About Aspen HRAspen HR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization delivering strategic HR, benefits, and compliance solutions for private equity firms, venture capital funds, and high-growth companies. Aspen HR partners with investors and operators to improve financial performance, reduce risk, and build HR infrastructure aligned with growth and exit objectives.

