Scott M. Brown & Associates Expands Operations with Sugarland Office Extends Family Law Services Across Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott M. Brown & Associates, a Texas family law firm with established offices in Angleton, Pearland, and League City, has expanded its operations with the opening of a new office in Sugar Land. The move strengthens the firm’s regional presence and brings experienced, specialized family law representation directly to Fort Bend County residents.The Sugar Land office marks a strategic expansion for the firm, which has experienced continued demand for family law services across the greater Houston and Gulf Coast regions. The new location provides families in Sugar Land and surrounding communities with convenient access to legal counsel in divorce, child custody, child support, and complex domestic litigation.“Expanding into Sugar Land is a natural next step for our firm,” said Scott M. Brown, founder of Scott M. Brown & Associates. “We already serve families throughout Brazoria and Galveston Counties from our offices in Angleton, Pearland, and League City. Establishing operations in Sugar Land allows us to better serve Fort Bend County families with the same level of focused, hands-on advocacy we’ve provided for decades.”Scott M. Brown brings more than 25 years of experience in family law and is board certified in Divorce and Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Fewer than one percent of attorneys in the State of Texas hold this certification, a distinction that reflects advanced training, substantial trial experience, and peer-reviewed expertise in the field.The Sugar Land office will serve clients throughout the area, including Meadows Place, Towne west, Covington Woods, and nearby communities. By establishing a physical presence in the city, the firm aims to reduce barriers to access while offering continuity of representation in cases that often involve long-term personal and financial consequences.Scott M. Brown & Associates limits its practice exclusively on family law , an intentional focus that allows the firm’s attorneys to concentrate their resources and experience on one of the most complex areas of the legal system. The firm represents clients at all stages of family law proceedings, from initial filings through post-judgment enforcement and modification, combining measured counsel with disciplined courtroom advocacy.With multiple offices across Texas and extensive experience in state and local family courts, the firm’s expansion into Sugar Land reflects a broader commitment to serving growing suburban communities with sophisticated legal representation typically associated with larger metropolitan firms.The Sugar Land office is now open and accepting new clients.About Scott M. Brown & AssociatesScott M. Brown & Associates is a Texas-based law firm devoted exclusively to family law. With offices in Texas such as Angleton, Pearland, League City, and Sugar Land, the firm represents clients in divorce, child custody, child support, and complex property matters. Led by a board-certified family law attorney, the Sugar Land family lawyers are known for its strategic, disciplined approach and its commitment to guiding families through difficult transitions with clarity and strength.Contact Information:Scott M. Brown & Associates12808 W. Airport Blvd., Suite 303BSugar Land, Texas 77478Phone: (281) 393-4184Website:sbrownlawyer.com

