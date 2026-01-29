Fusion Dental Implants Expands All-on-6 Full-Arch Implant Services in El Dorado Hills with Same-Day Treatment Protocol

Woman smiling into a handmirror Dr. Antipov with James Wilson and his wife Dr. Antipov with patient after surgery Woman in surgery getting a full arch treatment Fusion Dental Implants White on Navy

Fusion Dental Implants launches same-day All-on-6 implant services in El Dorado Hills, restoring permanent function and confidence for patients with tooth loss.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Dental Implants , a multi-location dental surgery practice led by Dr. Antipov, has expanded its restorative dentistry services across El Dorado Hills and Roseville to include comprehensive All-on-6 full-arch dental implant treatment. The expansion addresses a growing clinical need among adults experiencing extensive tooth loss, failing dentition, and the cascading health complications that accompany untreated missing teeth.Full-arch tooth loss remains a significant concern for patients dealing with advanced decay, gum disease, or dental trauma. When missing teeth go untreated, patients face progressive bone loss, shifting of remaining teeth, reduced bite strength, and increasing difficulty with eating and speaking. These functional challenges often lead to broader health complications and diminished quality of life over extended periods. The All-on-6 treatment option directly addresses these issues by anchoring a complete prosthetic arch to six strategically placed titanium implants, eliminating the instability commonly associated with removable dentures.Unlike traditional dentures that rest on gums and shift during use, full-arch implants are secured to titanium posts anchored directly in the jawbone. This approach preserves bone structure while restoring up to 70 percent of natural bite force. The All-on-6 configuration offers additional stability compared to four-implant systems by distributing pressure more evenly across six implant sites. This enhanced distribution allows patients to leave the office with temporary teeth on the same day as surgery, combining immediate functional restoration with long-term durability.Fusion Dental Implants' same-day treatment model is supported by in-house surgical specialists and an on-site dental laboratory. This integrated approach allows the practice to manage implant placement, temporary restoration, and final prosthetic design under a single roof, streamlining the patient experience while maintaining rigorous quality control. The clinic uses medical-grade titanium implants paired with custom-crafted zirconia restorations, materials widely recognized for their strength, biocompatibility, and long-term durability in clinical applications.The practice reports implant success rates exceeding 98 percent , with zirconia bridges engineered to withstand daily chewing forces while maintaining natural appearance over time. This clinical performance reflects both the quality of materials selected and the precision of surgical technique employed. Dr. Antipov notes that many patients arrive after years of discomfort and frustration, having been told their options are limited. Full-arch implant treatment provides a permanent solution that restores confidence, function, and comfort without prolonged treatment timelines.Fusion Dental Implants has completed thousands of implant procedures over more than 17 years of practice, combining advanced clinical protocols with patient-focused care. The expansion of All-on-6 services reflects the practice's commitment to offering the full spectrum of implant-based restorations for patients with varying bone density, bite force requirements, and long-term durability goals. All-on-6 systems excel for patients with strong bone density seeking maximum stability and enhanced longevity, while All-on-4 alternatives remain available for patients with moderate bone loss or specific clinical considerations.The biomechanical advantages of the All-on-6 configuration include superior force distribution across six implant sites, elimination of cantilever effects present in four-implant systems, and enhanced support for patients with naturally strong bite forces. Research suggests this configuration may offer superior long-term durability due to improved load distribution, potentially decreasing the likelihood of implant fatigue or bone loss around implant sites over extended periods.Patients considering full-arch restoration now have access to comprehensive treatment planning that accounts for individual anatomy, lifestyle needs, and long-term goals. The practice offers detailed cost transparency, explaining how factors such as bone grafting requirements, final bridge materials, and preparatory procedures impact total treatment investment. Both All-on-4 and All-on-6 options provide dramatic improvements in function and quality of life compared to traditional dentures, making either choice a worthwhile investment in oral health and confidence.For patients experiencing extensive tooth loss or failing dentition, the expansion of All-on-6 services at Fusion Dental Implants represents access to a permanent, fixed solution that restores natural function and appearance. The same-day treatment protocol, combined with on-site laboratory capabilities and experienced surgical specialists, positions the practice to deliver consistent clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.Additional information about All-on-6 full-arch dental implant treatment, All-on-4 alternatives, and same-day restoration options is available at https://fusiondentalimplants.com/ or by contacting Fusion Dental Implants at 916-292-9998. The practice welcomes patient consultations to discuss individual treatment options and develop personalized restoration plans.

