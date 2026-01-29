SVCV Announces the Launch Of Its Flagship Fashion House 'SVC' and Its Debut Collection 'The AI Revolution'

SVCV

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SVCV (“The Firm”), a multinational holding company launched by BCKD Capital in 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, officially announces the debut of its flagship fashion house, SVC (“The Label”), alongside its inaugural collection, THE AI REVOLUTION, set for release later this year.SVCV is a next-generation global group built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. The Firm serves as a platform to incubate, acquire, and scale category-defining brands across luxury, media & streaming, data & AI, and financial services.As SVCV’s flagship fashion and luxury house, SVC will collaborate with some of the world’s most influential creative directors to shape a distinct brand universe and long-term legacy.The Label draws inspiration from dark, alternative luxury aesthetics and underground youth cultures spanning Tokyo, Berlin, Moscow, and Hong Kong—where subculture, rebellion, and innovation intersect.Aligned with SVCV’s core narrative, “The Next Generation,” SVC is designed for emerging generations and tomorrow’s tastemakers, balancing forward-thinking design with exclusivity, heritage, and cultural permanence.Additional details surrounding the launch will be announced soon.About BCKDBCKD Capital is a global financial institution and asset-creation platform established to develop, acquire, and scale the next generation of cultural, luxury, media, technology, and consumer enterprises. Through its multi-division structure, it manages a diversified ecosystem of operating companies and investment vehicles.About SVCVSVCV is a multinational holding company, "The Next-Generation!s Group," built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform to house and grow both acquired and internally developed brands across key verticals including luxury, media & streaming, data & AI, and financial services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.