Rayse Brings Marki Lemons Ryhal to MLS Members for New AI Masterclass: 'Do You Even Need AI for Your Business?'

Marki Lemons Masterclass

Building on a highly successful Masterclass, Rayse continues its education-led growth with Marki Lemons Ryhal.

AI is not about replacing your voice, values, or credibility It is about helping you show up earlier, communicate more clearly, and create more value in less time.” — Marki Lemons Ryhal

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayse , the platform helping real estate agents build trust through transparency and real-time client communication, today announced a new Masterclass for MLS partner members featuring Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, MBA, real estate educator and global industry speaker. Titled “Do You Even Need AI for Your Business?“, the upcoming virtual Masterclass will explore how agents can use AI in realistic, everyday ways to uncover better leads, communicate more clearly, and meet modern client expectations.The session follows Rayse’s most recent Masterclass featuring Ricky Carruth and Tristan Ahumada, which drew over 6,000 registrations and more than 3,000 live attendees, with exceptionally strong engagement throughout the sessions. Building on that momentum, Rayse is once again bringing practical, high-impact education directly to MLS communities.“Agents are not losing business because they are not working hard,” said Christian Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse. “They are losing business because clients are searching differently, forming opinions earlier, and expecting clarity from the very first interaction. This Masterclass is about giving agents real tools they can use immediately, and then showing how Rayse helps them service those leads in real time.”What the Masterclass Will CoverIn the session, Marki Lemons Ryhal will demonstrate how agents are using AI to strengthen lead generation and outreach by pairing AI tools with Realtors Property Resource (RPR) data. Her focus is on helping agents create a “Blue Ocean” strategy: identifying overlooked opportunities, reducing competition, and expanding market share through more inclusive and targeted communication.“AI is not about replacing your voice, values, or credibility,” said Marki Lemons Ryhal. “It is about helping you show up earlier, communicate more clearly, and create more value in less time. If people cannot find you, they cannot hire you, and AI can help bridge that gap.”Marki will walk through practical examples showing how agents can repurpose RPR insights into multiple formats, including presentations, infographics, and short-form content designed to meet clients where they are already searching.Christian will then close the session by introducing RAE, Rayse’s AI assistant designed to help agents manage client relationships in real time. RAE is built to reduce the friction agents experience when documenting activity, capturing context, and keeping clients informed. By turning natural agent input into clear, value-driven client updates, Rayse aims to make transparency a daily habit rather than an extra task.Built for MLS Members, Designed for Real WorkflowsThis Masterclass reflects Rayse’s continued investment in education as a core growth engine. Sessions are designed to be immediately useful, grounded in real agent workflows, and delivered in partnership with MLS organizations as a member benefit.The Masterclass will be offered across multiple live sessions for MLS partner members, with one general session open for broader registration.Event Details- Title: Do You Even Need AI for Your Business?- Speakers: Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, MBA; Christian Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse- Format: Virtual Masterclass- Sessions: Multiple MLS partner sessions, plus two open registration session- Cost: Free- Registration: https://www.rayse.com/masterclass-marki/ Attendees who stay through the end of the session will be eligible for giveaways and follow-up resources designed to help them implement what they learn.Any proceeds from optional in-session purchases will be donated to the Realtor Relief Fund, supporting real estate professionals and communities in need.About Marki Lemons RyhalMarki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, MBA, is a globally recognized real estate educator, international keynote speaker, and six-time international bestselling author specializing in digital marketing, technology adoption, and modern consumer behavior. A three-time Hall of Fame inductee and Certified Speaking Professional, she has trained more than one million professionals worldwide and is the host of two nationally recognized podcasts, including the official podcast of the National Association of REALTORS. Marki is known for translating emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, into practical strategies that help real estate professionals build trust and grow sustainable businesses. ( https://www.markilemons.com/ About RayseRayse helps real estate agents build trust through transparency by turning real work into clear, client-facing communication. Through MLS partnerships, education-led onboarding, and AI-powered tools like RAE, Rayse enables agents to adopt repeatable systems that clients can see, understand, and value throughout the transaction.For more information, visit ( https://www.rayse.com/ ).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.