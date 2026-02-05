12th Annual Tow Summit Announces Denver as 2026 Host City, May 13–15

The Tow Summit was created to bring owner-level education and insight to the towing and recovery industry.

Tow Summit is about building stronger leaders, smarter businesses, and a trusted network of peers and professionals who understand the road ahead.” — Clarissa Powell, Tow Summit management team

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The towing and recovery industry’s premier executive-level event, Towing and Recovery Management Summit (Tow Summit), will take place May 13–15, 2026, at the historic Brown Palace Hotel in Denver, Colorado. Designed exclusively for towing company owners and decision-making managers and hosted by Tow Times magazine, Tow Summit delivers high-value education, peer networking, and practical strategies for today’s evolving towing and recovery business landscape.Tow Summit’s mission is clear: to help towing professionals manage their businesses more effectively so their businesses don’t manage them.As the towing and recovery industry continues to evolve, operators face challenges that extend far beyond the truck. Business development, technology adoption, staffing, regulatory compliance, and financial management all play a critical role in long-term success. Tow Summit sessions address these realities head-on, providing attendees with actionable insights and tools they can immediately apply to their operations.“Tow company owners don’t have to navigate these challenges alone,” says Clarissa Powell, Tow Summit management team. “The Tow Summit is about building stronger leaders, smarter businesses, and a trusted network of peers and professionals who understand the road ahead.”Early bird registration is now open through February 28, 2026. The registration fee is $1,199 per person and includes:• Admission to all Tow Summit sessions• Opening cocktail reception hosted by Autura• Breakfast and lunch on Thursday and FridayAttendance is limited to towing company owners and managers to ensure meaningful discussion and peer-to-peer engagement. Vendors must be official sponsors to attend, and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available.A full schedule and registration details can be found at TowSummit.com For sponsorship information, contact:Brenda Faulman, brenda@towtimesmag.com

