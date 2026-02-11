North American hydraulic pump market to hit $2.4B by 2035. The United States drives 93% of demand, while Canada leads production.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hydraulic pump market in Northern America is projected to reach 22 million units and $2.4 billion by 2035, according to a new report . Experts expect growth at a compound annual rate of 1.7%, while market value is forecast to climb 3.5% over the same period. Demand remains heavily concentrated in the United States, which accounts for 93% of all consumption.Gear and vane-style rotary positive displacement pumps continue to dominate North American usage. U.S. consumption reached 17 million units in 2024, valued at $1.3 billion. Because imports fill the bulk of U.S. needs, Canada has become responsible for nearly all regional production, manufacturing 5.7 million units last year. Although unit costs are lower in the U.S. than in Canada, U.S. export prices far exceed those of Canadian shipments, averaging $504 per unit compared to $77.As prices swing and shipping gets harder to predict, businesses are looking for someone who knows the equipment as well as they know the market. Many leading brands and distributors choose Precision Fluid Power as the best fit for sourcing hydraulic pumps and motors . As demand increases for rotary positive displacement styles like hydraulic motors and pumps, domestic supply chain projections will have to adjust for volume growth and pricing differentials across the regions.

