Viking Pure Launches 'Women Reimagining Senior Living Awards' to Spotlight Frontline Innovators, Leaders in Senior Care

The awards recognize women—from frontline workers to executives—who are reshaping senior care through leadership and innovation.

An annual recognition honoring women across senior living who are redefining care, advancing wellness, and leading meaningful change.

This initiative is about honoring the women who are often the heart of senior living communities but don’t always get the spotlight.” — Daniel Lawson, President of Business Affairs

PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pure Solutions is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural Women Reimagining Senior Living Awards, an annual recognition program celebrating women across the senior living industry who are leading change, championing wellness, and reimagining care from the ground up.The awards aim to highlight women at every level of the senior living ecosystem—from executive directors and department heads to housekeepers and caregivers—whose leadership, innovation, and advocacy are making a meaningful impact in their communities.“This initiative is about honoring the women who are often the heart of senior living communities but don’t always get the spotlight,” said Daniel Lawson, President of Business Affairs at Viking Pure Solutions. “We see these women leading with strength and compassion every day—creating safer, healthier environments for residents and team members. These awards are one way we can uplift and celebrate their work.”Rooted in Viking Pure’s mission to create wellness-first environments by eliminating toxic chemicals, the awards reflect the company’s broader commitment to supporting the people who power senior living communities. The brand’s female Viking logo symbolizes strength, resilience, and care—values shared by so many of the women the awards aim to recognize.“Our goal is to elevate voices that are reimagining what senior living can be,” said Norelle Done, Director of Marketing at Viking Pure Solutions. “These women aren’t just doing the work, they’re redefining it. And we want to honor that with a platform that brings visibility to their leadership and vision.”Three award recipients will be selected and honored with personalized recognition, a professional spotlight, and meaningful prizes that reflect Viking Pure’s values of wellness, empowerment, and sustainability.Winners will be announced later this spring.Viking Pure Solutions is a leading innovator in sustainable cleaning and disinfecting technology, committed to eliminating toxic chemicals from the environments where people live, work, and heal. Our on-site generation systems produce powerful, Green Seal certified solutions using only salt, water, and electricity—delivering safe and effective cleaning for industries including senior living, healthcare, education, commercial real estate, and more. Viking Pure is committed to innovation, wellness, and empowering the essential workers who keep our communities safe and thriving.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.