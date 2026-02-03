CDU Saturday Science Academy II Celebrates Students at the 26th Annual Junior White Coat Ceremony

Junior White Coat Ceremony highlights early STEM education, mentorship, and pipeline development for students from historically underrepresented communities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (CDU) recently hosted its Saturday Science Academy II 26th Annual Junior White Coat Ceremony, recognizing Pre-K through high school students who participate in CDU’s Saturday Science Academy II program, a program designed to introduce young learners to STEMM and healthcare careers. The academy provides hands-on STEMM activities, mentorship, and interactive programming that cultivates curiosity and confidence in STEMM.Among the supporters of the ceremony was the Coalition of Black Men Physicians (CBMP), which contributed through its CDU Chapter Young Minds in Medicine program, sponsored by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. CBMP’s chapter leaders engaged directly with students during the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of mentorship, early exposure to STEMM and healthcare careers, and support for youth from historically underrepresented communities.About CDU’s Saturday Science Academy II (SSA II): SSA II provides structured STEMM learning, mentorship opportunities, and exposure to real-world STEMM and healthcare professions for students from historically underrepresented communities in South Los Angeles.About CBMP: Founded in 2022, the Coalition of Black Men Physicians is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit committed to increasing diversity in medicine through scholarships, mentorship, and early pipeline programs. Since its founding, CBMP has raised over $70,000 for educational initiatives and mentorship programs in the community. Learn more at www.blackmenphysicians.org

