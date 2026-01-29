Max Fashion Sets the Tone for Ramadan 2026 Collection Inspired by Togetherness and Timeless Elegance

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the region prepare to welcome the Holy Month, Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its Ramadan collection, designed to celebrate moments of togetherness through coordinated style and thoughtful detailing.The latest launch brings two complementary style stories to life. One draws inspiration from fresh springtime blue florals, capturing daytime elegance and family moments through light, graceful designs. The other focuses on refined Ramadan evening silhouettes, offering understated sophistication through warm neutrals, subtle shimmer, and elevated textures. Together, these styles create a versatile wardrobe that allows families to transition seamlessly from daytime gatherings to evening celebrations throughout the month.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head of Marketing at Landmark Group, said: “Ramadan is a season rooted in togetherness, reflection, and shared moments, and our role is to ensure families feel prepared to celebrate it with confidence and ease. This first look at our Ramadan family collection is designed to help customers begin their seasonal journey early, with collections that balance comfort, elegance, and coordination, while staying true to Max Fashion’s promise of accessible style for every family.”The spring-inspired blue florals story brings beautifully coordinated looks for mothers, daughters, fathers, and sons. Mothers and daughters are styled in matching dresses featuring an elegant blue floral print set on a delicate semi-sheer base, elevated with refined crystal embellishments that add a subtle festive touch while maintaining a graceful silhouette. Complementing the women’s and girls’ designs, the men’s and boys’ range introduces smart, tailored pieces in harmonious shades of blue and navy. Crafted from premium poly-viscose suiting fabrics, the collection offers a polished finish that brings the family matching moment together with effortless sophistication.The Ramadan evening silhouettes focus on timeless family dressing through a warm neutral palette accented with soft whites and gentle metallic highlights. The collection spans the entire family, from parents to children and babies, offering coordinated silhouettes that feel cohesive yet individually refined. Linen-blend fabrics form the foundation of the range, delivering breathable comfort with an elevated feel, while delicate embellishments and subtle shine add a festive layer suitable for both daytime gatherings and evening occasions. The result is a relaxed yet sophisticated family look that reflects the essence of Ramadan celebrations.Max Fashion’s Ramadan collection is now available across stores in the region and online, offering families an early opportunity to curate coordinated looks and prepare for the season ahead.For more information visit https://www.maxfashion.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.