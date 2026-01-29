Dr. Kara Leigh Roncin selected as Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Decade by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Dr. Kara Leigh Roncin at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kara Leigh Roncin, medical doctor, was recently selected as Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Decade for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With a decade of experience in the industry, Dr. Roncin has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Roncin is a board-certified Anatomic and Clinical Pathologist and an integral member of the respected team at CHI Health (part of CommonSpirit Health) in Nebraska. Dr. Roncin also serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at Creighton University School of Medicine. Dr. Roncin’s expertise is in surgical pathology, with a focus on breast pathology, however her widespread expertise in various clinical pathology processes have deemed her the expert in this niche in the medical community. Dr. Roncin collaborates closely with clinicians to ensure comprehensive patient care and contributes significantly to the Creighton University pathology residency program.Dr. Roncin’s professional affiliations include membership in the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the International Society of Breast Pathology (ISBP), the International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP), the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), and the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP), among others.Dr. Roncin’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to pathology, quality assurance/quality improvement, instruction, supervision, wellness, and leadership.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Roncin earned her B.S. with honors in Anatomy and Cell Biology from the University of Saskatchewan followed by a B.S. in Health Science and a Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of the Americas. Following her medical training, Dr. Roncin began her career as a resident doctor in combined anatomic and clinical pathology at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. She then completed her residency with a 5th year fellowship in selective pathology with a focus on breast pathology for one year at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. To further refine her expertise in surgical pathology, she completed a second clinical fellowship in surgical pathology with the University of Saskatchewan under the Saskatchewan Health Authority in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2023, before working for the organization as a pathologist in 2023.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Roncin has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. During her residency, she was honored with the Harry L. Taylor IV, MD Trainee Award in Pathology in 2018 and the Association of Residents and Fellows Travel Award in 2021. She also received a Jerome A. Smith Infectious Disease Poster Award from the Binford-Dammin Society of Infectious Disease Pathologists in 2021. She has been a Listed Honoree by Marquis Who’s Who in America, as well as recognized by Best in Nebraska Magazine and Women in Medicine as a Top Pathologist. In 2025 she was a Listed Honoree by Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women, receiving the prestigious Executive Spotlight in their 2025 Women of Influence series. She also received the prestigious recognition by Marquis Who’s Who as a Top Doctor and features in several notable publications, such as Fortune National magazine, Forbes magazine, and SELF! magazine. Last year she was selected for Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Year. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award, including a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for her selection as Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Decade.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Roncin is actively involved in civic organizations. Since 2023 she serves as the lead member for pathology on a local network cancer committee, where she additionally serves as the commission on cancer chair for the local network cancer committee for the 2025-2026 term. Also, since 2023 she has been a member of the local breast care team and the lead member for pathology on the breast health professional advisory board for CHI Health. More recently, her projects include analyzing biomarker profiles of multiple types of cancers involving the gastrointestinal tract and involvement with national clinical trials for lung cancer. Other recent projects have focused on cost-analysis and quality assurance/improvement within the anatomic laboratory and creating reflex testing algorithms for patients with either gastrointestinal or non-small cell lung adenocarcinoma that received full support from both committees and upper-level management at every hospital Dr. Roncin services. Since 2024 she has led the department of pathology grand rounds committee at CHI Health. Additionally, Dr. Roncin participates in a wide variety of community events including previous engagements with the Medical University of the Americas chapter of the American Medical Student Association and volunteering with the Greystone Scholar Society in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Roncin for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Roncin attributes her success to her perseverance, determination, and mentors she had along the way. When not working she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she hopes to further expand her presence on YouTube where she has an educational channel that allows her to connect with and share her knowledge and experiences with a broader audience. In addition, she hopes to inspire people getting into her field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kara-roncin-8020411b1/ Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aBc5Sdo8cg&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

