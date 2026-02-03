NG Vascular and Vein Launches Region’s Only Rapid Limb Salvage Program as Freezing Temperatures Increase Amputation Risk

Checking legs for PAD Studies show 60% mortality rate at five years following major amputation. Non-healing wound care expert Dr. Golewale

Podiatrists, wound centers, primary care physicians, and patients with numbness or non-healing wounds urged to seek rapid vascular evaluation within 48–72 hours

We were seeing too many patients referred after weeks or months of wound care, when their disease had already progressed. Those delays meant fewer treatment options and a higher risk of amputation.” — Nazar Golewale, MD

CHICAGO / NORTHWEST INDIANA , IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NG Vascular & Vein Center has launched a Limb Salvage Rapid Response Access Program, believed to be the only program of its kind in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana region, designed to expedite vascular evaluation for patients with limb-threatening circulation disease.The program was developed to address delays in vascular assessment for patients with non-healing wounds , diabetic foot ulcers, rest pain, numbness, toe discoloration, and suspected peripheral arterial disease (PAD) or critical limb ischemia (CLI) —conditions that can progress quickly and increase the risk of infection, tissue loss, and amputation if blood flow is not restored.Medical experts note that winter conditions can further limit circulation to the legs and feet, particularly in patients with diabetes or known vascular disease, increasing the likelihood that wounds may fail to heal or worsen.“We were seeing too many patients referred only after weeks or months of wound care, when their disease had already progressed,” said Dr. Nazar Golewale, interventional radiologist at NG Vascular & Vein. “In many cases, those delays meant fewer treatment options and a higher risk of amputation. This program was created to close that gap and provide timely access to vascular care when it matters most.”Dr. Golewale emphasized that the Rapid Limb Salvage Program is intended to support—not replace—existing wound care and podiatry services by offering faster access to vascular assessment when circulation problems may be contributing to wound failure.“When blood flow is the underlying issue, local wound care alone is often not enough,” he said. “A rapid-response pathway allows earlier diagnosis and more informed care decisions before damage becomes irreversible.”________________________________________Poor Leg and Foot Circulation Is a Time-Sensitive IssuePAD and CLI affect millions of Americans and are leading contributors to lower-extremity amputations. National data show:• More than 150,000 major lower-limb amputations are performed annually in the U.S., most associated with PAD and diabetes• Patients with critical limb ischemia face amputation rates of approximately 20–40% within six months if revascularization is not achieved• Long-term mortality following major amputation remains high, underscoring the seriousness of advanced vascular diseaseClinicians note that patients with diabetes or reduced sensation in the feet and toes are at increased risk because tissue injury may progress with few early symptoms.“Loss of sensation does not mean lower risk,” Dr. Golewale said. “Numbness can delay recognition of serious vascular disease, allowing wounds to worsen before patients seek care.”________________________________________Rapid Access, Coordinated CareThe Limb Salvage Rapid Access Program is designed to provide vascular consultation, diagnostic imaging, and treatment planning within 48–72 hours of referral, when clinically appropriate.Program features include:• Expedited vascular consultation and imaging• Rapid ABI and arterial duplex testing• Angiographic and revascularization evaluation when clinically indicated• Coordinated care across multiple NG Vascular locations in the Chicagoland area and Northwest IndianaThe program establishes a streamlined referral pathway for podiatrists, wound care specialists, primary care physicians, and emergency clinicians, while also allowing patients and caregivers to seek evaluation when concerning symptoms arise.________________________________________Guidance for Providers and PatientsNG Vascular encourages medical professionals and patients to contact the practice for evaluation consideration when any of the following are present:• Wounds or ulcers that do not heal within two weeks• Diabetic foot ulcers• Reduced or absent sensation in the feet or toes• Rest pain or night pain• Toe discoloration, necrosis, or suspected ischemia• Known or suspected PAD or CLI“While not every wound requires urgent intervention, delayed evaluation in advanced vascular disease has been associated with higher rates of limb loss and complications,” Dr. Golewale noted. “Timely assessment allows for appropriate care planning.”Patients who notice loss of sensation, color changes, or wounds that are not healing are encouraged to contact NG Vascular directly to determine whether expedited evaluation is appropriate.📞 Limb Salvage Rapid Access Line: (219) 208-6218📠 Fax: (219) 359-3679📧 Email: info@ngvascular.com________________________________________About NG Vascular & VeinNG Vascular & Vein is a multi-location vascular practice serving patients throughout the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana. The practice specializes in advanced endovascular diagnosis and treatment of peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia, and related vascular and musculoskeletal conditions. The Limb Salvage Rapid Access Program reflects NG Vascular’s focus on timely evaluation, coordinated care, and limb preservation when clinically appropriate.

