Country Favorite, Walker Montgomery, Joins The America’s Mountain Festival Lineup

Kentucky is Home, But Nashville Courses Through His Veins

We have an amazing festival lineup already this year. Folks are in for quite the ride.” — Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The America’s Mountain Festival ( AMF ), scheduled for July 11, 2026 at Woodland Station, in downtown Woodland Park, CO, announced today that country favorite, Walker Montgomery , will be joining the lineup at the music festival.As the son of ‘90’s country icon John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery, Walker grew up virtually surrounded by great country music as a kid. Throw in the fact that he was also raised in Kentucky where bluegrass is king, and it’s easy to see the musical path Walker soon found himself on when he decided to follow in his dad’s formidable footsteps and carve out his own distinct path on the country music scene“I always knew that I wanted to make music my career, I grew up surrounded by it,” says Walker. “But it’s a process and even though I have been fortunate to learn from the best, I had to make my own mistakes and celebrate my own triumphs. It’s those experiences that I am thankful for because that is what led me to this point.”“Montgomery has been chosen as an "Artist to Watch" by Country Now, Music Mayhem Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot and others. And he recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava investor group. “Our music festival audience is going to love him!”“We have an amazing festival lineup already this year. Folks are in for quite the ride,” said Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations. The list of performers to date includes Aaron Watson, Jenna Paulette, Walker Montgomery, and Tyce Delk.To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or via email at info@americasmountainfestival.com.Vendor opportunities are available.: https://americasmountainfestival.com/vendors-26 Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are sale now.SAVE THE DATE!July 11, 2026, is the 2nd Annual America’s Mountain Festival in Woodland Park, CO, presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp Check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com

