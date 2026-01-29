The Clinic for Plastic Surgery Unveils Comprehensive Aesthetic Campus in Houston

The Clinic for Plastic Surgery Exterior Houston plastic surgeon, Dr. Sam Sukkar. The Clinic for Plastic Surgery Staff The Clinic for Plastic Surgery Exterior 2 The Clinic for Plastic Surgery Logo

Integrating Surgical Precision with On-Site Wellness

Throughout my career, I’ve always had a desire to create something bigger than myself—a place where patients could address any of their aesthetic concerns with an experience that was second to none...” — Dr. Sam Sukkar

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clinic for Plastic Surgery (TCPS), led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Sukkar, has established a fully integrated aesthetic campus at 14018 Aesthetic Circle. Designed to centralize the patient experience, the facility combines a private, accredited surgical center, a full-service medical spa , and a dedicated fitness center under one roof.This consolidated approach addresses a growing demand in the Houston market for privacy and continuity of care. By housing pre-operative preparation, surgical procedures, and post-operative recovery services in a single location, TCPS eliminates the fragmented logistics often associated with complex procedures like facelifts and mommy makeovers.“Throughout my career, I’ve always had a desire to create something bigger than myself—a place where patients could address any of their aesthetic concerns with an experience that was second to none,” said Dr. Sam Sukkar, founder and medical director of TCPS. “During the design process, we focused entirely on flow. The practice is set up to be seamless; it is very private, very discreet, and offers everything under one roof.”The facility’s layout reflects a modern understanding of the aesthetic patient’s lifecycle. Beyond the surgical suites, the campus includes PS Med Spa for non-surgical maintenance and skin health, as well as an upstairs gymnasium designed to support patient fitness and long-term wellness.“What sets my team and I apart is the continual desire to learn and gain new knowledge so that we can get better outcomes for our patients,” Dr. Sukkar continued. “I heard a quote once that said we can strive for perfection, but we’ll never get there—but in doing so, we can provide excellence. That is what I try to deliver every day.”The Clinic for Plastic Surgery in Houston is currently accepting consultations for both surgical and non-surgical patients.About The Clinic for Plastic SurgeryLocated in Houston, Texas, The Clinic for Plastic Surgery is a premier aesthetic practice directed by Dr. Sam Sukkar. The practice specializes in comprehensive cosmetic surgery, including body contouring and facial rejuvenation, alongside a robust menu of non-surgical treatments at PS Med Spa. The facility is designed to prioritize patient safety, privacy, and long-term aesthetic wellness.Media Contact:Name: Dr. Sam Sukkar / The Clinic for Plastic Surgery TeamEmail: info@clinicforplasticsurgery.comPhone: (281) 940-1535Website: drsukkar.comInstagram: @theclinicforplasticsurgery | @drssukkarFact SheetLocation: 14018 Aesthetic Cir, Houston, TX 77062Key Services: Plastic Surgery, Facelift, Mommy Makeover, Medical Spa ServicesFacility Features: On-site accredited surgery center, PS Med Spa, private patient gym.

