JD Glass Inc. highlights major public and large-scale projects across Southern California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Glass Inc ., a Southern California–based glazing contractor, continues to expand its presence across high-profile public, institutional, and large-scale developments, supporting complex architectural projects throughout the region.Among its current engagements, JD Glass Inc. is participating in a federal project involving the reconstruction of existing rehabilitation centers in Santa Ana, California. The project, known as Phoenix House, includes architectural glazing installations as part of the facility modernization efforts.The company has also been contracted to provide glass flooring and glass railing systems for the airplane refurbishment project at the California Science Center. The installation supports public-facing architectural elements within the facility and reflects JD Glass Inc.’s experience working in technically demanding and highly visible environments.In addition, JD Glass Inc. has contributed architectural glass solutions to the Park La Brea Villa project, a large-scale residential development marketed as being larger than Disneyland. The scope of work reflects the company’s capacity to support projects of significant scale and complexity.Most recently, JD Glass Inc. completed extensive glazing work at the mixed-use development located at 1410 N. Highland Ave. in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The company installed more than 300 windows, along with a full curtain wall system, the building’s entire storefront, all storefront entry doors, and interior glass office enclosures. The project highlights JD Glass Inc.’s ability to deliver comprehensive architectural glazing packages for modern commercial and residential developments.With more than 40 years of experience, JD Glass Inc. provides design, fabrication, and installation services for residential, commercial, and public-sector clients. The company specializes in curtain wall systems, glass railings, sliding doors and partitions, storefronts, frameless shower enclosures, custom mirrors, and specialty glass installations.As part of its continued growth, JD Glass Inc. recently launched a proprietary mobile app designed to support project coordination and client communication. The release of the application reflects the company’s investment in operational efficiency and modern construction workflows.JD Glass Inc. has also expanded beyond installation services to include the sale and installation of windows and doors, allowing the company to deliver more comprehensive glazing solutions for a wide range of projects.Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, JD Glass Inc. works closely with architects, contractors, developers, and property owners, ensuring compliance with safety standards and project specifications across all phases of construction.

