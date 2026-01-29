NCOC ANNOUNCES NOVANT HEALTH AS 2029 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES HEALTHCARE PARTNER

This outstanding news of Novant Health’s Medical Services and Healthcare Partnership in support of the 2029 World University Games makes for a great way to kick off the new year!” — Hill Carrow, CEO of World University Games

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novant Health, Inc. has joined the ranks of the 2029 World University Games ’ corporate supporters as an Official Partner. Novant Health becomes the second member of the 2029 Games’ corporate Healthcare and Medical Services Team, following the lead of Duke Health. The healthcare systems will be providing physicians and support staff throughout the Games at each venue where athletes will be competing and training – an extensive commitment given the more than 250 competitive events at as many as 40 venues during the big event.“This outstanding news of Novant Health’s Medical Services and Healthcare Partnership in support of the 2029 World University Games makes for a great way to kick off the new year!,” said Hill Carrow, 2029 World University Games Chair & CEO. “Novant Health is one of the premier healthcare systems in the Carolinas and is heavily involved in sports, with partnerships ranging from youth clubs to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. Novant Health is also a proud partner of several universities in North Carolina, including High Point University, one of the 15 Host Universities for the 2029 World University Games.”The 2029 World University Games will be held July 11-22, 2029. More than 100 countries will send their national university teams to compete in 18 different Olympic sports, ranging from Archery to Water Polo and including Baseball, Basketball, Gymnastics, Soccer, Swimming, Track & Field, and Volleyball, among others. The Games will be the largest event ever held in the Carolinas and the largest event in the United States in 2029. Novant Health will be providing key medical support services in the form of orthopedic and sports medicine care and athletic training support at a number of venues throughout the Games.“We’re delighted to serve as an official healthcare partner for the 2029 World University Games,” said Dr. Jerry Barron, an orthopedic surgeon with the Novant Health Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute. “Delivering comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine care to elite student athletes from around the world reflects our commitment to helping people perform at their best—regardless of sport or level of competition. Our expert clinicians are honored to provide high-quality, compassionate care on a global stage while supporting an event hosted here in our home state.” ###About Novant Health: Novant Health is an integrated network of nearly 900 locations, including 19 hospitals, more than 750 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and the highest quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, leading-edge research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our more than 41,000 team members along with more than 8,600 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2024, Novant Health provided more than $1.6 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.For more information, visit NovantHealth.org. Follow Novant Health on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.About the 2029 FISU World University Games:The 2029 FISU World University Games will include over 10,000 participants from more than 100 countries representing over 600 universities competing in 18 Olympic sports during 12 days in July of 2029 (July 11-22, 2029) at up to 40 venues stretching from Downtown Raleigh, NC, at the Raleigh Convention Center to the Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC. The Games were awarded by FISU, the International University Sports Federation, to North Carolina USA and will be centered in North Carolina’s University Hub region which includes the host communities of Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Elon, High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem; the host counties of Wake, Durham, Orange, Alamance, Guilford, and Forsyth; and the following host institutions: Duke University, Durham Technical Community College, Elon University, High Point University, Meredith College, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina State University, Shaw University, St. Augustine’s University, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Wake Forest University, Wake Technical Community College, and William Peace University. 2029 World University Games Partners include the State of North Carolina, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Wake County, and Duke Health. Official Supporters are Monte Brown, Carolina Region Volleyball, Checkmate Government Relations, Duke University, Durham County, Galloway Ridge at Fearrington, Hannah Sheridan & Cochran, Hummingbird Creative Group, Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, Maynard Nexsen, Nan Hannah, Priam Properties, Research Triangle Park, RTI International, Smedes York Family, Sports & Properties, Inc., the Stan Campbell Family, Stuart Law Firm, The Cemala Foundation, Temple Sloan Family Foundation, Triangle Sports Commission, the W. Trent Ragland Jr. Foundation, and Wasserman. The 2029 World University Games will be the largest event ever held in North Carolina and will present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the state to a worldwide broadcast audience of up to 300 million. For more information about the 2029 Games, visit www.ncusa2029wug.com About the North Carolina Organizing Committee:Located in Cary, North Carolina, the North Carolina Organizing Committee (NCOC) is the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2029 FISU World University Games. The LOC has the responsibility for planning, developing, organizing, and executing the 2029 Games in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill-Cary-Greensboro-Elon-High Point-Winston-Salem region of North Carolina. The NCOC is affiliated with, and supported by, the Triangle Sports Commission, which primarily serves Wake, Durham, and Orange Counties, but also hosts events in Guilford and Alamance Counties in North Carolina. The primary goals of the NCOC are to host one of the best World University Games ever, with a great participant experience being the primary barometer; and to showcase North Carolina, and the communities and universities that comprise its central University Hub region, to the world. For more information on NCOC, visit www.ncusa2029wug.com

