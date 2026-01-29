From Prestige Distributor The Forge: Bartek Bala’s Polish Psychological Drama SWARM Out Now on North American TVOD

(L-R) Adam Wojciechowski, Roma Gasiorowska, Eryk Lubos, and Antonina Litwiniakin in Bartek Bala's SWARM, courtesy of The Forge

Polish psychological drama SWARM, the feature directorial debut from Bartek Bala, is out now on North American TVOD from prestige distributor The Forge.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: Polish psychological drama SWARM (RÓJ), the feature directorial debut from filmmaker Bartek Bala, is out now on TVOD in North America. The film is available on the following platforms: Amazon, Apple TV, DirecTV, Dish, Google Play, Shaw, and Vubiquity. Prices are $14.99 for EST and $5.99 for HD or $4.99 for SD.In pursuit of absolute freedom, a father relocates his family to a remote island, cutting them off from modern society to live by principles of self-sufficiency, ritual, and radical independence. As both patriarch and teacher, he raises his two adolescent children to believe that true liberty exists only beyond civilization’s reach. But what begins as a utopian experiment slowly fractures. Rivalries emerge, obedience gives way to resistance, and the family’s fragile harmony erodes as resources dwindle and another brutal winter approaches. As survival grows uncertain, the ideals meant to liberate them become instruments of control.WHO: Bartek Bala has written, directed, and produced four short films (POD POZIOMEM MORZA, POD POWIEKAMI, POWIĄZANE, and RODZEŃSTWO), which have screened at festivals and art galleries in Poland and abroad, and numerous award-winning commercials and music videos. He is the co-founder of HOLE Films, a production company that develops narrative and documentary projects, and the Film Incubator Foundation. Bala broke the mold for financing of feature productions with SWARM, which is the first Polish film to be co-funded by more than 300 individual investors. He is currently in production on two additional feature films, SUKA and CÓRY.“I wanted to combine various genres: a kind of parable, a fairy tale with a strong message and a riveting history,” says Bala. “For me, this is a contemporary form of magical realism where poetry and symbols merge with the truth of my characters, purposely undefined in order for the viewer to discover some other layers and to be left with a lingering reflection.”WHEN: Out nowWHERE: Amazon, Apple TV, DirecTV, Dish, Google Play, Shaw, and VubiquityMORE: Boutique prestige distributor The Forge recently released Kristen Stewart’s feature directorial debut THE CHRONOLOGY OF WATER, which had its World Premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, theatrically in North America.Established by independent film veteran Mark Mathias Sayre, The Forge is a distributor of compelling films and documentaries. @theforge.film on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and @theforgefilm on YouTube.SWARMThe Forge presentsA Film Rój S.A. ProductionRunning Time: 100 minutesLanguage: Polish with English SubtitlesWriter/Director/Producer: Bartek BalaWriter: Maciej SłowińskiProducers: Łukasz Siódmok, Tomasz LangnerCinematographer: Zuzanna KernbachEditor: Bartłomiej Piasek, Piotr WójcikProduction Designer: Maja ZaleskaCostume Designer: Nina SakowskaMake-Up by Maria Łukaszewska-CiesielskaVFX by LocoMotiveSound by Katarzyna Dzida-Hamela, Adam MartMusic by Paweł GórniakCast: Roma Gąsiorowska, Eryk Lubos, Adam Wojciechowski, Antonina Litwiniak

SWARM Official Trailer (HD), courtesy of The Forge

