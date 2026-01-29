Beth Tibbott Presents CLE Seminar on Pets & PFA Orders at Animal Friends

Tibbott & Richardson Attorney Joined Fellow Speakers for an ACBA CLE Exploring the Growing Role of Animals in Divorce, PFAs, and Long-Term Planning for Families

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth M. Tibbott, founding attorney of Tibbott & Richardson, recently presented a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) seminar at Animal Friends in Pittsburgh on the topic of "Pets and Protection From Abuse (PFA) Orders in Pennsylvania."

The seminar explored the intersection of animal welfare and family law, focusing on how Pennsylvania’s PFA statutes can protect pets in cases involving domestic violence. Attendees included attorneys, advocates, and community professionals dedicated to understanding the expanding role of companion animals in legal protection and custody matters.

"As more families consider pets as integral members of their households, it’s essential that the law reflects that bond," said Attorney Tibbott. "Protecting victims of domestic violence often means protecting their pets as well. Understanding the legal tools available in these cases can make a life-changing difference."

Tibbott, a respected family law attorney and trial strategist, has extensive experience handling complex domestic relations cases across Pennsylvania. Her firm, Tibbott & Richardson, is known for its client-first approach, strategic advocacy, and commitment to financial responsibility on behalf of clients.

With her work at the intersection of family law, domestic violence protection, and pet custody, Tibbott serves as a knowledgeable source for journalists, legal professionals, and community organizations seeking insight into:

-Protection From Abuse (PFA) orders involving pets

-Pet custody in divorce and separation cases

-Domestic violence and family safety laws in Pennsylvania

-Broader family law issues, including child custody, support, and divorce

For interviews, speaking engagements, or expert commentary, please contact Beth Tibbott at (888) 733-8752 or bmt@tibbottrichardson.com.



About Tibbott & Richardson Attorneys at Law

Tibbott & Richardson is a premier family law firm dedicated to providing sophisticated legal services.

Our Vision is to be powerful advocates for our exclusive clientele, using strategic communication to manage legal intricacies and turning challenges into opportunities for growth and success.

Our Mission is to change the way law is practiced. We advocate by committing to client education, transparent communication, and strategic planning. We empower our clients to move forward as active participants in creating their own futures.

We are willing to fight to help you achieve freedom and peace. A freedom that is not worth fighting for is not a freedom worth having. We know that you are going through one of the hardest times in your life. We understand that you are dealing with some heavy emotions like fear, embarrassment, betrayal, hurt, anger, and frustration. Sometimes, you need someone to believe in you until you can believe in yourself.

For the second year in a row, Tibbott & Richardson has been named as one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country on the acclaimed Inc. 5000 list of America’s most successful privately held companies. WHY? Because we know you need freedom and peace and we are willing to fight to help you get it.

Freedom & Peace are the most important things in life. You cannot be free until you realize that your life is in your hands. You are in control. Until you are free in your own mind, you cannot fulfill your purpose and you cannot serve others well. Until you have freedom, you cannot be peaceful. Everyone needs a safe place where they can feel peace. You have to make that peace for yourself and your family, and you have to fight to keep it if a fight is what it takes.

