Stream Advisory Issued for the Northeast Portion of Lake Shawnee

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the northeast section of Lake Shawnee at the inlet southeast of the public swimming area.

The stream advisory is due to a ruptured pressurized sewer pipe which has spilled sewage into the inlet. The county is aware of the problem and working to fix the pipe.

The advisory has been issued because potentially elevated levels of E. coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in Lake Shawnee. KDHE advises residents to avoid contact with water in this portion of the lake at this time.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once contact has been deemed safe.

