NCDMVA leads discussion on childcare issues affecting North Carolina military community

Fayetteville, N.C. — Today, the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA), in collaboration with Blue Star Families, held the North Carolina Military Community Childcare Roundtable 2026 at Fayetteville Technical Community College to discuss the challenges and opportunities that the military community faces in accessing childcare services.

North Carolina is home to the fourth- largest military presence in the nation. Among more than 63,300 children of active-duty service members, 45% are 5 years old or younger, and around 20,000 are between ages 6 and 11, highlighting the need for reliable, affordable and accessible childcare options. The roundtable brought together federal, state and county agencies, community leaders, childcare providers and parents to explore solutions and strengthen support for the military community.

“It truly takes a village to raise a child, and for our military families, that village must include strong cross-sector collaboration. When one person serves, the entire family serves—and that’s why we are committed to ensuring military children have access to quality childcare. By removing barriers to childcare, we support the well-being of families and strengthen the readiness and resilience of our force,” said NCDMVA Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette.

This event is a part of the “Do Your Part” initiative – a joint effort between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association through NCDMVA – which Governor Josh Stein endorsed in August of last year. As a Do Your Part state, North Carolina is committed to identifying, prioritizing, and implementing effective policies and programs to enhance the well-being of military communities.

"Do Your Part calls on states and communities to step up for military families in meaningful ways, and North Carolina is showing what that effort truly looks like," said Jennifer Akin, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Blue Star Families and the White Oak Collaborative. "This roundtable is a powerful example of that commitment in action -- creating space to listen to families, identify real solutions, and build stronger systems of support for those who serve. Convening partners around childcare is a critical step toward strengthening family stability, economic opportunity, and military readiness."

