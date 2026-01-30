Former Big Law Attorney Publishes Guide to Help Lawyers Build Thriving Practices Without Sacrificing Their Lives

Every lawyer deserves to be happy. Not happy instead of successful, happy AND successful.” — Jennifer Gillman

WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Happy Rainmaker : A Little Tale About a Lawyer Who Found Success and Happiness Too, a new book by candidate-facing legal recruiter and former Am Law 100 attorney Jennifer Gillman, challenges the legal profession's long-held assumption that career success requires personal sacrifice.Released January 14, 2026, the book introduces Gillman's 6 Pillars to Be(coming) a Happy Rainmaker framework, a practical roadmap for lawyers at every career stage to build sustainable, fulfilling practices without burning out.Written as an engaging parable, The Happy Rainmaker addresses a crisis the legal industry can no longer ignore.The statistics tell a sobering story. According to a study by the ABA Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs, 28% of lawyers suffer from depression. More than half of mid- and senior-level associates report burnout. And 11.4% of lawyers have considered suicide as a solution to their professional struggles."The legal profession has accepted a false trade-off," Gillman says. "We've been told that building a successful practice means sacrificing everything else. But that's not actually true, it's just the only model most lawyers have ever seen."Now a candidate-facing legal recruiter who has worked with partners nationwide, Gillman has seen talented attorneys at every stage feeling trapped in firms that drain them.Unlike typical legal career guides focused solely on billable hours and business development tactics, The Happy Rainmaker addresses the underlying beliefs keeping lawyers stuck. That client service requires constant availability, that success demands personal sacrifice, that asking for support signals weakness."Whether you're a junior associate wondering if there's a path forward or a partner feeling powerless to negotiate for what you need," Gillman explains, "this book shows you there's another way if you follow the framework. You don't have to choose between success and happiness."The attorneys who thrive long-term aren't the ones who sacrifice everything. They're the ones who build careers supporting the lives they actually want to live."Every lawyer deserves to be happy," Gillman says. "Not happy instead of successful, happy AND successful."About the AuthorJennifer Gillman is the founder of Gillman Strategic Group, a legal recruiting firm focused on helping rainmaking partners find their exact right, perfect-fit firm. A former attorney at an Am Law 100 firm, she developed the 6 Pillars to Be(coming) a Happy Rainmaker framework based on years of working with partners across practice areas and firm sizes.The book is published by Indie Books InternationalMedia Contact:Stephanie Bushellmedia@gillmanstrategicgroup.comFor review copies or interview requests, contact Stephanie Bushell at media@gillmanstrategicgroup.com.

