AgileBrain Partners with Klitschko Foundation & Kyiv Digital to Support Emotional Wellbeing of 100,000 Kyiv Students

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Indicator Systems, Inc., doing business as AgileBrain , today announced a landmark 3-year licensing agreement with the Klitschko Foundation to deliver comprehensive wellbeing support to high school students throughout Kyiv, Ukraine. The agreement will provide access to AgileBrain's innovative emotional measurement platform for 100,000 students, school counselors in 300 Kyiv schools, and Kyiv’s Mental Guard team of 40 psychologists. The program is called Mental Guard, powered by AgileBrain and represents an unprecedented approach to student wellbeing support.The partnership introduces AgileBrain's proprietary image-based wellbeing exercises, which provide validated, highly accurate measurement of emotional state and instant feedback to build emotional awareness among students. The platform's unique measurement approach enables early identification of students in distress, provides real-time alerts to school counselors, and accelerates intervention discussions through detailed wellbeing profiles. Students will benefit from instant results, thoughtful content and AgileBrain’s highly empathetic AI feedback. Informed by AgileBrain’s framework and content and fed the students actual wellbeing data via API, AgileBrain AI endpoints provides a more empathetic and consistent experience.Beyond individual student support, the platform's aggregated wellbeing data will help identify issues within specific school populations and assess the effectiveness of wellbeing interventions across the district. The comprehensive approach represents a significant advancement in student wellbeing support.With the signing of this agreement, Kyiv and the Klitschko Foundation become the official National City Launch Partner for Ukraine and the first Global City Launch Partner for AgileBrain. "We are delighted to partner with the Klitschko Foundation, the Unified School District of Kyiv and the award-winning Kyiv Digital team to deliver this groundbreaking new approach to wellbeing for the students of Kyiv," said John Penrose, CEO of AgileBrain. "It is heartbreaking to see the struggles of these young people and heartwarming at the same time to see the commitment to help them thrive." Mental Guard, powered by AgileBrain will roll out progressively during the 2025-2026 school year. AgileBrain-certified professionals, led by Oleg Lavrynovych and co-led by Natalya Sheremeta, will provide comprehensive training and ongoing support for the Mental Guard team to facilitate program implementation across Kyiv's high school system.Kyiv Digital is the award-winning digital services platform for the citizens of Kyiv. The city is a global leader in digital services. Kateryna Mohylnytska, Coordinator of Educational Projects and Initiatives, Mental Guard Project Lead, has driven the effort leading to this historic agreement. She emphasized the program's significance, stating "Mental Guard, powered by AgileBrain, is an investment in the future of our children."The Klitschko Foundation played a crucial role in securing city and school district support as well as obtaining funding for the ambitious program. "The mental health of our youth is a key to their long-term success and the success of Ukraine; the Mental Guard program helps us deliver on that promise," explained Angelina Osadcha, who is CEO of the Klitschko Foundation and serves as Chair of the Mental Guard, powered by AgileBrain program.About AgileBrain: Leading Indicator Systems, Inc., operating as AgileBrain, is a Boston-based firm, that has developed a breakthrough emotional / motivational framework and measurement technology platform. AgileBrain provides validated, accurate assessment of wellbeing through image-based exercises, instant feedback systems and highly empathetic chat experiences. AgileBrain has been extensively validated, is the subject of over a dozen peer-reviewed articles and the recently published, The Emotionally Agile Brain: Mastering the 12 Emotional Needs that Drive Us and is extensively used by individual coaches and counselors as well as employers, schools and non-profits to deliver emotional support. The AgileBrain for Ukraine program made the platform available for free for use by coaches and counselors to support the people of Ukraine.Learn more at https://agilebrain.com/ About the Klitschko Foundation: The Klitschko Foundation is a charitable organization committed to developing the young people of Ukraine, focusing on education, health, and personal development initiatives that support Ukraine’s future leaders. Over the past 20 years the Foundation has implemented over 350 projects with 35 partner organizations, delivering positive impact to over 2.5 million children and teens.Learn more at https://klitschkofoundation.org/en Media Contacts:John Penrose, CEO, AgileBrain+1 (617) 962-0888john.penrose@agilebrain.comKateryna Mohylnytska, Mental Guard Project Lead+38 067 440 60 26km@kyiv.digital

