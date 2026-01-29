Worship Road Media Joins Forces with FrontGate Media for Exclusive Representation of On-Air Content and Sponsorships

Worship Road Media & FrontGate Media

Worship Road, the force behind Worship Road Radio & Breakout Magazine, partnered with FrontGate Media for representation across its rapidly growing platforms

Worship Road Radio is reshaping what’s possible in Christian broadcasting, not just through interruption-free, music-focused format, but also by offering truly innovative partnership opportunities.” — Scott A. Shuford

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worship Road Media, the new media driving force behind Worship Road Radio and Breakout Magazine, has partnered with leading faith-based marketing agency FrontGate Media to represent sponsorships and advertising across its rapidly growing platforms in the United States, Canada, and beyond.

As North America’s fastest-growing Christian digital radio station, Worship Road Radio offers a revolutionary format: 24/7 interruption-free Christian music reaching a global audience through mobile apps, smart speakers, and digital radio platforms. Breakout Magazine, its recently launched interactive publication, spotlights emerging Christian artists, worship leaders, and the stories behind the music, expanding Worship Road’s reach into cultural engagement.

Worship Road Radio: Redefining Christian Broadcasting for a New Generation

Launched in 2024, Worship Road Radio has quickly emerged as a transformative voice in Christian broadcasting. Operating as a non-profit under the Worship Road Radio Foundation and based in Vancouver Canada, the station offers a truly unique listening experience—free from ads, fundraising sharathons, and sermons. At the heart of its mission is a broadened, deeply personal definition of worship music: any music that inspires listeners to worship our Lord.

This inclusive approach allows for a rich, diverse playlist that spans genres and styles while staying grounded in a spirit of reverence and praise. With a weekly rotation featuring over 300% more songs than conventional Christian radio, Worship Road Radio directly addresses listener fatigue from regular fundraising programming and repetitive playlists and champions emerging and independent artists who are often overlooked by mainstream formats.

The station's innovative digital ecosystem enhances listener engagement by offering multiple access points for its studio-quality 24/7 live stream. Listeners can tune in via their free app on smartphones, tablets, laptops, radio aggregators like TuneIn and Radio.net, or smart speakers by simply saying, “Alexa, play Worship Road Radio.”

Breakout Magazine: The Interactive Platform Introducing the Future of Christian Music

Breakout Magazine is not just a publication—it’s a first-of-its-kind interactive experience designed to connect Christian music fans with the next generation of Christian artists, worship leaders, singer-songwriters, and faith-based creatives.

Breakout is pioneering a new way to discover and engage with emerging Christian artists—through a seamless blend of written stories, embedded music tracks, music videos, and personal interviews that reveal the artist’s heart, testimony, and passion for ministry.

Every feature is fully immersive—readers can: 1. meet the artist through authentic written profiles; 2. listen to their music directly within the article; 3. watch their music videos and behind-the-scenes content; and hear from them personally in exclusive video interviews

Available 24/7 on any digital device—and also offered in beautiful collectible print editions—Breakout is designed to go wherever your audience goes, making music discovery a personal and spiritual experience.

Sponsor opportunities with Breakout Magazine include high-visibility brand alignment through interactive artist features, digital and print exposure, and multi-platform campaigns that connect your message with passionate Christian music fans. To explore customized packages and availability, please contact FrontGate Media for more information.

A Synergistic Partnership for Advertisers and Sponsors

The collaboration between Worship Road Radio and FrontGate Media offers sponsors unparalleled access to a new, passionate, dedicated and engaged Christian audience; a unique opportunity to connect with listeners in meaningful ways that includes engaging with a niche audience passionate about

Christian music and values with a trusted and respected Christian media outlet, providing Multi-Platform Exposure across various channels, including live broadcasts, online streaming, and social media platforms.

Brands can sponsor specific programs or segments featuring music, books, movies, devotionals, entertainment, and more—going beyond standard commercial spots or radio reads to include integrated exposure across on-air content, digital platforms, and both virtual and in-person events, as well as full-page ads and tour promotions.

Scott A. Shuford, Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media, commented on the partnership:

“Worship Road Radio is reshaping what’s possible in Christian broadcasting—not just through their interruption-free, music-focused format, but also by offering truly innovative partnership opportunities. In a time when traditional Christian radio can feel repetitive and limited, Worship Road offers a fresh, digital-first platform for meaningful brand engagement. Their forward-thinking approach makes them one of the most important additions to the faith-based media space today.”

________________________________________

About Worship Road Media Foundation

Based in Vancouver, BC, the non-profit Worship Road Media Foundation is committed to expanding the Christian music industry by creating greater opportunities for artists who are often overlooked by traditional Christian media, while also democratizing access to Christian music through new media platforms that reach underserved audiences across North America and beyond, building a global worship community where none previously existed.

Worship Road Radio is North America’s first fully digital, interruption-free Christian music station, dedicated to offering a non-stop soundtrack of spiritually rich Christian music. The station has already become the fastest-growing Christian radio station in America and Canada. Breakout magazine, with its circulation exceeding 160,000, provides Christian music fans with unprecedented access to new, emerging, and independent artists who create inspiring music. Learn more at www.WorshipRoad.com.

About FrontGate Media

FrontGate Media is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency and media group specializing in the Faith and Family audience. With over 7,500 campaigns and a powerful digital network, FrontGate offers expert services in public relations, advertising, media buying, social marketing, and content development. Their work has earned honors from the Internet Advertising Competition, the WebAwards, and the Emmy® Awards. Visit: www.FrontGateMedia.com

