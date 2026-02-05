simply Announces Relaunch of Its Subscription Nutrition App

simply app nutrition tips home page simply nutrition tips app logo simply nutrition tips homepage, ai chat, and daily nutrition tip notification

Expert-Curated Daily Nutrition Tips, AI Guidance, and a Micro-Habit Approach to Sustainable Health

Getting healthy is not hard. We have overcomplicated nutrition, and people feel more confused than ever. I was one of them, and I created simply to help people get healthy by going back to the basics.” — Courtney Scioli

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- simply today announced the relaunch of its subscription-based nutrition app, designed to help users build healthier eating habits through simple, sustainable daily actions. Founded by certified nutritionist Courtney Scioli, simply delivers expert-curated nutrition tips, personalized AI support, and practical tools that make healthy living approachable—without restrictive diets or overwhelming plans.

The relaunched app features an updated user experience, improved performance, and expanded functionality to better support users at every stage of their nutrition journey. simply’s mission is to move users away from diet culture and toward long-term behavior change through education, consistency, and ease.

“Nutrition shouldn’t feel complicated or extreme,” said founder Courtney Scioli. “simply was created to meet people where they are and help them build better habits one small step at a time.”

What’s New in the Relaunched simply App

The updated simply app offers a suite of tools designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, including:

- Daily Nutrition Tips: Expert-curated, easy-to-apply guidance delivered straight to users’ phones

- Custom Notifications: Users choose when they receive tips, making consistency effortless

- Tip Tracker: Track progress and see how small habits add up over time

- Saved Tips: Bookmark favorite tips for quick reference

- Recipe Library: Simple, nourishing recipes designed for real life

- AI Nutrition Chat: On-demand, AI-powered answers to nutrition-related questions

- The simply Shop: Nutritionist-curated products available directly in-app

Rather than focusing on calorie counting or restrictive plans, simply emphasizes micro habits—small, meaningful changes that lead to lasting results.

A Commitment to Nutrition Education

At its core, simply is an education-first platform. The app is designed to support users of all experience levels and make nutrition knowledge accessible and actionable. As part of this mission, simply also supports children’s nutrition initiatives globally, donating a portion of every subscription to programs that provide access to healthy food and nutrition education.

Availability

simply is available now on iOS and Android and offers a 7-day free trial. Journalists can access a 14-day free trial using the code gethealthy

Download on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/simply-nutrition-tips/id6744089564

Download on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.daily.simply.nutritions

About simply

Founded by certified nutritionist Courtney Scioli, simply is a subscription-based nutrition app that helps users build sustainable, healthy habits through expert guidance and daily micro actions. With a focus on simplicity, education, and personalization, simply makes healthy living attainable for everyone.

Scioli brings a background in marketing and client relations from leading apps including LTK, Bumble, Instacart, and Alto, helping shape simply into a modern, user-first health platform.

Media Contact

Courtney Scioli

Founder, simply

Email: hello@downloadsimply.com

Website: www.downloadsimply.com

Instagram: @downloadsimply

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.