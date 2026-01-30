DrainGo Announces Priority Emergency Plumbing Services for Seniors During Alabama Winter Storms

DrainGo Logo

Priority Emergency Plumbing Support When Freezing Temperatures Put Seniors’ Homes at Risk

Our goal is to make sure seniors aren’t left waiting when they need immediate help. This program allows us to respond faster and ease some of the financial stress during extreme winter conditions.” — Phillip Stacy, Owner of DrainGo

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrainGo, a trusted plumbing service provider serving Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama, announced today the launch of a winter emergency assistance program offering priority plumbing services and a 10% service discount for senior citizens during severe cold weather and winter storm conditions.As arctic air continues to impact the region, with overnight temperatures recently dropping into the teens across most parts of the state, local officials and weather experts warn that extended cold snaps increase the risk of frozen pipes , burst plumbing lines, and sudden water system failures in residential homes.DrainGo’s winter storm program is designed to ensure seniors receive fast, dependable emergency plumbing support when temperatures fall dangerously low. Eligible customers age 60 and older will receive priority scheduling and discounted service throughout winter storm periods in Birmingham, Huntsville, and surrounding communities.“Cold weather plumbing failures can become serious safety concerns, especially for older residents,” said Phillip Stacy, owner of DrainGo. “Our goal is to make sure seniors aren’t left waiting when they need immediate help. This program allows us to respond faster and ease some of the financial stress during extreme winter conditions.”Common winter-related plumbing issues include frozen or burst water lines, malfunctioning water heaters, blocked sewer pipes, and pressure-related leaks that often occur as pipes thaw. DrainGo’s licensed technicians are available to respond quickly to emergency calls and help protect homes from costly water damage.The priority service initiative will remain active throughout winter storm events and periods of sustained freezing temperatures, as forecasts continue to indicate the possibility of additional arctic air moving into Alabama over the coming weeks.About DrainGoFor more than 20 years, DrainGo has been a trusted provider of residential and commercial plumbing services throughout the Birmingham and Huntsville areas. Known for dependable workmanship, honest communication, and rapid emergency response, the company operates on core values of Family, God, and Work. DrainGo is proud to serve Alabama homeowners with professionalism, care, and a commitment to community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.