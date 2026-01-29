Anguilla Voted 2nd Best Island in the Caribbean by USA Today Readers

“Two Properties were also recognized in the Top Ten List of Hotels”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anguilla has once again been recognized as one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations, earning the distinction of 2nd Best Island in the Caribbean in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by readers of the national publication.Further underscoring the island’s appeal, Anguilla also achieved notable success in the Best Caribbean Resorts category, with Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club claiming the #1 spot, and Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla earning a coveted #9 ranking. These accolades highlight the island’s exceptional hospitality offerings and its reputation for delivering world-class luxury experiences.The honors reflect Anguilla’s enduring appeal to travelers seeking pristine beaches, world-class cuisine, authentic cultural experiences, and warm, welcoming hospitality. Consistently ranked among the top islands in the region, Anguilla continues to stand out for its understated luxury, safety, and commitment to preserving its natural beauty and unique identity.“This recognition by the readers of USA Today is especially meaningful because it comes directly from travelers who have experienced Anguilla and chosen it as one of their favorite destinations in the Caribbean,” said Hon. Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sport and Tourism. “It affirms the dedication of our tourism partners, hospitality professionals, and the people of Anguilla, whose pride and passion make this island truly exceptional.”Anguilla is renowned for its powder-soft white sand beaches, award-winning restaurants, vibrant arts and music scene, and relaxed yet refined atmosphere. The island’s boutique hotels, villas, and resorts offer personalized experiences that resonate strongly with today’s discerning travelers, while enhanced air access continues to make the destination more convenient than ever. AnguillAir now offers direct flights to Anguilla from Boston, Baltimore, and Newark, strengthening connectivity from key U.S. markets.The USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the best in travel, leisure, and lifestyle, with winners selected through public voting, underscoring the influence of traveler sentiment and real-world experiences. When combined with its large digital audience and status as part of the USA TODAY Network, which includes hundreds of local news outlets, it is often considered one of the most widely distributed and consumed news brands in the country.As Anguilla looks ahead, this latest honor reinforces the island’s position as a leading Caribbean destination and a preferred choice for visitors seeking both tranquility and sophistication.For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

