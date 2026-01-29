Delray Beach Open Expands Fan Experiences and Food & Beverage Offerings Ahead of 2026 Tournament

Delray Beach Open Logo Interactive Fan Zone Sponsored by Your South Florida BMW Centers Publix Patio Caymus Vineyards - Official Wine of the Delray Beach Open Sunset Sushi Experience

New additions build on previously announced programming with expanded culinary options, VIP enhancements, and interactive fan activations

The Delray Beach Open has always been about creating an experience that goes beyond the tennis.” — Adam Baron

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just two weeks remaining until first serve, the Delray Beach Open is announcing an expanded lineup of fan experiences and food and beverage offerings for the 2026 tournament, building on previously announced enhancements with new vendors, upgraded hospitality spaces, and additional on-site activations designed to further elevate the on-grounds experience.These latest additions complement the tournament’s earlier announcements, giving fans even more reasons to arrive early, stay late, and enjoy everything the Delray Beach Open has to offer—on and off the court.Interactive Fan Zone Sponsored by Your South Florida BMW CentersDebuting in 2026, the Interactive Fan Zone introduces a high-energy, hands-on destination where fans can engage beyond the matches. The space blends tennis, technology, and friendly competition through immersive activations, including:-BMW Racing Simulator — Get behind the wheel in a state-of-the-art simulator and experience high-performance driving-Ace Cam — Capture game-day moments in a dynamic photo booth designed for social sharing-Speed of Serve Challenge — Test your power, challenge friends, and claim ultimate bragging rightsThe Interactive Fan Zone sponsored by Your South Florida BMW Centers invites spectators to step into the action, adding a new dimension to the fan journey.New Publix PatioAlso new for 2026, the Publix Patio offers a premium hospitality space designed as a shaded, comfortable retreat between matches. Fans can enjoy relaxed seating, daily giveaways, and a welcoming social atmosphere—while remaining just steps from the courts.Expanded Food & Beverage ExperiencesBuilding on food and beverage offerings previously announced for the 2026 tournament, the Delray Beach Open is introducing additional vendors and concepts that further expand its on-site culinary programming across the grounds.Newly added food and beverage offerings for 2026 include:-AlleyCat with Sunset Sushi Experience — A chef-driven Japanese izakaya and sushi concept from acclaimed chefs Eric Baker and David Bouhadana, featuring inventive small plates and Sunset Sushi boxes-Guaca Go — Fresh, customizable bowls and made-to-order guacamole inspired by Florida’s coastal lifestyle-Hot Dog Heaven — Foot-long hot dogs with bold, creative topping combinations-Jeremiah’s Italian Ice — Authentic Italian Ice, creamy soft-serve ice cream, and Jelati-Knosh Deli — Classic deli favorites and comfort-driven offerings-Mark’s Bistro — Elevated bistro fare from the tournament’s signature dining partner-Pumphouse Coffee — Handcrafted espresso drinks, cold brew, and specialty iced coffees-SAMBOU Açaí — A newly added açaí bowl truck serving smooth, refreshing, fully customizable açaí bowls with unlimited toppings-Stella Artois Airstream — Located in the Fan Zone, offering Stella Artois on draft alongside a French fry experience-Sugar Hi — A dessert destination featuring cookies, cakes, and candies-That’s Amore Pizza — Classic Italian-style pizzas and crowd-pleasing slices-Tommy’s Concession and Food Carts — Tournament-wide concession favorites available throughout the groundsFans with VIP access can also look forward to expanded culinary offerings in the VIP Lounge, featuring a daily rotating menu of food items available for purchase, along with buy-one-get-one cocktails on select featured offerings, available both during the day and evening sessions.“The Delray Beach Open has always been about creating an experience that goes beyond the tennis,” said Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open. “As we head into tournament week, we’re excited to continue expanding what fans can enjoy on site—from new interactive spaces and hospitality areas to an even deeper food and beverage lineup that reflects the energy and flavor of South Florida.”The Delray Beach Open and its signature Food & Wine Series return February 13–22, 2026, at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, bringing ATP Tour action, live entertainment, and fan-driven programming to downtown Delray Beach.About the Delray Beach OpenFeaturing a Legends event and an ATP 250 Tour event in the same week at the same venue, the tournament is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 13-22, 2026, at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States. The 3-day Legends event is in its 17th year. The 2026 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 34th overall. Each year, the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover the Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit https://www.delraybeachopen.com/ About the ATP TOURAs a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com About the City of Delray BeachIn southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."

