The Center for Sales Strategy Named to Training Industry’s 2026 Top Sales Training Watch List

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) is proud to announce it has been named to Training Industry’s 2026 Top Sales Training Watch List, recognizing organizations that are making a significant impact in the corporate sales training marketplace.

“Being recognized by Training Industry as one of the top sales training companies reflects our team’s continued commitment to innovation and measurable performance,” said Matt Sunshine, CEO of The Center for Sales Strategy. “Sales organizations are navigating rapid change—from evolving buyer expectations to new technologies—and our focus remains on equipping leaders and sellers with practical strategies that drive real results.”

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, evaluates organizations annually to highlight the most effective and forward-thinking training providers serving the sales training space. The 2026 Sales Training Watch List spotlights companies delivering meaningful impact through innovative learning approaches and customized sales development solutions.

“At The Center for Sales Strategy, our mission has always been to help sales professionals and leaders reach their full potential,” said Stephanie Downs, SVP at The Center for Sales Strategy. “This recognition reinforces the work our team does every day—partnering with clients to strengthen talent, elevate performance, and build sales organizations that are prepared for what’s next.”

Selection to the 2026 Training Industry Sales Training Watch List was based on the following criteria:

- Scope and quality of program and service offerings for sales training

- Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact

- Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships

- Business performance and growth trajectory

According to Danielle Draewell, market and business intelligence manager at Training Industry, Inc., “The organizations recognized on our Sales Training Watch List are delivering meaningful impact through innovative learning approaches and customized sales development solutions. By bringing new perspectives and leveraging technology, personalization, and deep industry expertise, these providers are strengthening sales performance and driving successful learning outcomes.”

The 2026 Watch List also reflects the growing role of AI-driven coaching, immersive learning experiences, and analytics-based learning in helping sales teams adapt to a rapidly changing market.

View the Training Industry 2026 Top Sales Training Companies list at: https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/sales/

About The Center for the Sales Strategy

Founded in 1983, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) has grown to serve hundreds of clients annually across a spectrum of industries, including broadcast, print, and digital media, professional services, non-profit associations, and more. For over 40 years, CSS has focused on improving sales performance as it helps sales organizations turn talent into performance and develop the highest-performing sales professionals. Its approach to customer-focused selling and talent-focused management has always been, and continues to be, core to its clients' success and the organization's success. CSS is joined by LeadG2, its revenue operations agency, Up Your Culture, its employee engagement and company culture division, and Robertson Lowstuter, its executive coaching firm, to help organizations achieve total revenue performance. To learn more about The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit TotalRevenuePerformance.com.

