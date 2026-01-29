New Educational Campaign on Prioritizing Eye Health and Innovation as We Age

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision is a vital component of maintaining independence and quality of life as we age, yet many adults delay seeking care until they notice significant changes. To address this, Johnson & Johnson has partnered with renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Ashley Brissette to educate the public on managing common age-related vision milestones, such as presbyopia and cataracts.Dr. Brissette, a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson, emphasizes that while vision shifts after the age of 40 are normal, they should not be ignored.Navigating Presbyopia in a Digital WorldFor many, the first sign of aging eyes is presbyopia—the gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on nearby objects. "If you are experiencing vision changes related to aging, ACUVUEmakes contact lenses that can help support clear vision—even with today’s screen-heavy lifestyles," says Dr. Brissette. "Asking informed questions helps ensure your vision care fits your life."Cataracts: A Milestone, Not a MaladyAs we continue to age, cataracts become a common occurrence. Rather than viewing a cataract diagnosis with fear, Dr. Brissette encourages patients to view it as an opportunity to customize their vision. "Modern cataract surgery is safe and effective," Dr. Brissette explains. "It replaces your natural cloudy lens, and the lens your surgeon helps you choose determines how you’ll see afterward."The campaign highlights the TECNISfamily of lenses from Johnson & Johnson. These advanced intraocular lenses are designed not only to correct cataracts but can also be tailored to address other conditions such as astigmatism and presbyopia, allowing patients to select an option that best aligns with their daily activities.The Importance of Informed ConversationsThe core message of the initiative is proactive communication. By consulting with eye care professionals early and asking the right questions about modern lens technology, patients can maintain the clarity they need to live active, independent lives.For more information on vision solutions and important safety information, please visit https://clearvisionforyou.com and https://ACUVUE.com

