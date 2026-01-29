The Greene School Family Donates $15,000 to Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue in Honor of Inspiring Teacher

Larry Baio and Kenan Sato-Hua

The Hua family donated $15,000 to Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue to honor teacher Larry Baio at The Greene School.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue (JBAR) is proud to announce a transformative $15,000 grant donation from Ronald Hua and Hikaru Sato-Hua, parents at The Greene School. The donation honors Mr. Larry Baio, a teacher whose dedication to his students and passion for animal welfare have left a lasting mark on the community.

The contribution highlights the profound impact educators have when they lead by example. The Hua family chose to support JBAR after seeing Mr. Baio’s commitment to the rescue’s mission, noting that his influence as a mentor extends far beyond the traditional classroom.

"Mr. Hua and Ms. Sato-Hua’s kindness reaches far beyond a single gift," said Janet Pelosi Diamond, Director of Community Outreach at JBAR. "Because of them, frightened, abandoned, and injured dogs and cats will receive safety, medical care, nourishment, and hope. Each life touched by their generosity is a life given a second chance."

The partnership between The Greene School and JBAR began when Mr. Baio organized student volunteer visits to the rescue. His "lead from a distance" philosophy allowed students to explore animal advocacy, eventually leading to a successful adoption event hosted at the school last fall.

"We are moved by the Hua family's generosity in honoring Mr. Baio," said Dr. Denise Spirou, Head of School. "His ability to inspire empathy beyond the classroom perfectly reflects the values we instill in our students."

This $15,000 donation will be used to fund critical medical treatments and daily care for the rescue’s residents. It serves as a testament to the powerful synergy between education and philanthropy, sparked by a teacher’s simple promise to "do what I can."

About The Greene School

The Greene School is a private, independent school in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to providing a high-quality education that fosters intellectual curiosity, leadership, and community service. By empowering students to think critically and act compassionately, The Greene School prepares the next generation of global citizens.

About Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue

Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the number of homeless animals through foster-based care, adoption programs, and affordable veterinary services. Serving the Palm Beach County area, JBAR provides a safe haven for animals in need while educating the public on responsible pet ownership.

