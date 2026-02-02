New Thermal Energy Storage technology Proven In Demanding Commercial Applications Now Available For The Home

TEHQ’s advanced Thermal Tank, on the show floor at AHR in Las Vegas for walk-in tours. Built with EPP (Expanded Polypropylene Plastic) foam blocks instead of steel like conventional thermal tanks, it’s much lighter, more efficient and corrosion-resistant Left: Thermal Tank line, now from 350-1,500 gallons (3 models shown). Right: new Residential version with optional heat pump Thermal Tank installed in a very tight utility area in an MDU project in California. The Tank pieces were quickly and easily walked into the space for assembly, saving considerable installation time

Company to debut an expanded line of advanced, sustainable Thermal Tanks at AHR, including an upcoming residential version that simplifies installation

As we got traction in the market with the Thermal Tank concept, HVAC and building professionals naturally wanted to see even more choices from us. So at AHR we’re responding to their needs” — Rob Kornahrens, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following up on its success with its patented Thermal Tank in a range of commercial applications ranging from hospitality venues to commercial MDUs (Multi-Dwelling Units), Thermal Energy HQ is debuting both an expanded line of its commercial Thermal Tanks plus showing a preview of its upcoming residential version. In addition, so that AHR attendees can literally get an inside look at the system, the company will have a cut-away walk-in Tank on the show floor.Explains company founder and inventor Garth Schultz, “with market success and a large number of successful Thermal Tank installations now under our belt, we’re bringing all that to AHR to provide the HVAC industry with a look at the future of Thermal Energy storage and tank engineering. The Tank is so innovative—constructed from ultra-efficient engineered thermoplastics and assembled in lightweight building blocks—that it’s actually hard for people hearing about it to believe that one person could actually get one through a standard doorway carrying all the pieces by themselves. Seeing this cut-away and actually being able to get inside it will be our ‘picture that saves a thousand words’ so to speak. You have to see it to believe it, and attendees will.”Thermal Energy HQ’s Tank represents a true reimagining of the concept of liquid storage and has potential to change the way the HVAC industry approaches system installation and commissioning. It is entirely modular, with no piece of the Tank itself weighing more than 10 pounds. Unlike a standard tank, its entire dry weight is just over 100 pounds and a two-man team can walk it through a standard doorway in minutes and assemble it on-site in the tightest of locations. Once installed, the base model 350 gallon tank loses less than 2°C / 4°F of heat over a 24-hour period, with five times the insulation capability of a conventional tank. It’s suitable for both hot or cold liquids storage, with an operational temperature range from -25°F/-31°C to 200°F / 93°C.Notes TEHQ CEO Rob Kornaherns, “as we got traction in the market with the Thermal Tank concept, HVAC and building professionals’ naturally wanted to see even more choices from us. So at AHR we’re responding to their needs with two things. First is a full line of commercial Thermal Tanks, with our original 350-700 series now joined by larger 1,000 and 1,500 gallon models. Those are shipping now. The second is a residential 70 gallon version, so homeowners can take advantage of this commercially-proven technology as well. We’re planning production of those this spring. To further expand Thermal Energy HQ’s market reach we’ve just finalized distribution agreements in Canada and the Caribbean. Saying we’re very excited about our prospects in 2026 is an understatement.”Thermal Energy HQ will be at booth SU 2932 at AHR in Las Vegas February 2-4. For more company information visit Thermal Energy HQ at https://thermalenergyhq.com/ About the company: In 2016 Garth Schultz, a veteran of clean vehicle development as well as clean agriculture initiatives, founded Power Panel to advance the field of hybrid Solal/thermal energy by truly integrating Photo-Voltaic solar electricity generation with Thermal energy production. His patented advances in this new area of PVT represented a technological leap in solar energy generation. Teaming with Rob Kornahrens, a successful entrepreneur in solar, HVAC and construction, the company is now Thermal Energy HQ to fully-leverage another breakthrough: the Thermal Energy Storage Tank, the next step in developing systems capable of taking full advantage of energy from multiple sources.Today, Thermal Energy HQ/Power Panel manufactures both a groundbreaking complete line of Thermal Tanks and hybrid energy systems incorporating it, all Made-in-USA. Their advanced, proven technologies are successfully operating at hotels, resorts, and other multi-dwelling units, as well as serving health care, food, laundry, and other facilities. Thermal Energy HQ is headquartered in Oxford, Michigan USA, where it manufactures its products.

