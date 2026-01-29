Benchmark Mortgage Appoints Norman T. Koenigsberg as Chief Executive Officer

Norman T. Koenigsberg, Chief Executive Officer, Benchmark Mortgage

This is the kind of leadership moment that changes what’s possible. As our new CEO, Norman Koenigsberg brings extraordinary industry insight and a fresh perspective.” — Stewart Hunter, Founding Partner, and Jim McMahan, President and Partner

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Mortgage today announced the appointment of Norman T. Koenigsberg as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a defining leadership milestone as the company advances its long-term growth strategy.Koenigsberg brings decades of executive leadership and a rare blend of expertise spanning both mortgage lending and mortgage technology. In 2008, he founded First Choice Loan Services, Inc., where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer with broad operating responsibilities. Under his leadership, the company expanded operational capabilities, built high-performance production teams, and delivered sustained growth in competitive lending environments. In March 2020, Koenigsberg completed a successful exit, selling the company to a top-three national lender.In addition to his lending leadership, Koenigsberg is a proven mortgage technology entrepreneur. He co-founded NYLX/LoanLogics, Inc. in 2000, which later resulted in a successful exit in 2020 to Optimal Blue and Sun Capital Partners. Over the course of his career, Koenigsberg has held extensive leadership roles in both banking and independent mortgage banking (IMB) institutions, giving him a unique perspective on scalable operations, risk management, and long-term growth strategy.Koenigsberg has also served on the Ellie Mae Advisory Board and has held board positions supporting numerous charitable organizations.Widely recognized for his leadership within the residential mortgage finance and technology sectors, Koenigsberg is known for his commitment to operational excellence, team-driven leadership, and deep industry relationships. His work has earned acknowledgment among national mortgage leaders, underscoring his influence and dedication to mortgage lending excellence.Koenigsberg is a strong believer that a company’s greatest competitive advantage is its people. He brings a leadership philosophy centered on investing in talent, empowering teams, and building a culture where performance and people development go hand in hand.“This is the kind of leadership moment that changes what’s possible. As our new CEO, Norman Koenigsberg brings extraordinary industry insight and a fresh perspective. Norman is not the typical C-suite professional you just go hire—he finds you. We at Benchmark are fortunate and excited to attract one of the best leaders in the industry today,” said Stewart Hunter, Founding Partner of Benchmark Mortgage, and Jim McMahan, President and Partner of Benchmark Mortgage.Koenigsberg brings a forward-looking vision centered on innovation, customer focus, and industry collaboration as Benchmark positions itself for its next chapter of growth.As CEO, Koenigsberg will focus on strengthening Benchmark’s corporate governance, operational foundation, and compliance excellence; supporting its production teams; and advancing innovative strategies aligned with the company’s values and long-term growth, including strategic mergers and acquisitions.Koenigsberg and his wife, Margaux, have a blended family with six children, several of whom have built careers in the mortgage and real estate industries.About Benchmark MortgageFounded in 1999, Benchmark Mortgage is a nationally recognized brand offering a wide range of mortgage products with a focus on serving veterans and first responders. The company has built a dynamic lending community by focusing on integrity and relationships. The power of creativity and innovation sets Benchmark apart from its competitors.

