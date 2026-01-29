Recirculated Launches Initiative Targeting Millions of Tons of Packaging Waste: Phase 1 to Give Corner Boards a 2nd Life

Logos for Marrad and Recirculated

West Coast pilot delivering verifiable landfill diversion and scalable circularity for producers and sellers, with projected 30–65% cost reduction.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recirculated, an innovator in sustainable transport packaging alternatives, has launched a strategic partnership with Marrad, the nation’s only technology‑enabled manager for all supply‑chain‑generated materials, to pilot a “Recover and Reuse” corner board program that converts a high‑volume packaging waste stream into a reusable, lower‑cost, and more sustainable solution.

Corner boards are used on millions of pallets each year across produce, meat, beverage, and grocery distribution to protect loads during transport. Despite their ubiquity, most are treated as single‑use packaging and discarded after one trip. Industry estimates indicate that tens of millions of corner boards are consumed annually in North America, representing millions of tons of material, with 60–75% ending up in landfills or incineration streams.

The Recirculated–Marrad initiative directly addresses this gap by creating the first scalable recovery and reuse system for corner boards.

A Practical, High‑Impact Circular Solution.

Under the initiative, Marrad consolidates used corner boards at participating retailer distribution centers and maintains comprehensive tracking of all material characteristics, along with the supporting EPR documentation. Recirculated then recovers the boards, processes them, and returns them to the supply chain as reusable corner boards.

The model delivers:

• Projected 30–65% cost reduction compared to new boards (lowering COGs)

• Improved landfill diversion ratio

• Significant cost reduction for removal (from distribution centers)

• Reduced demand for virgin materials

• Lower EPR fee exposure through reuse credits and reduced packaging placed on the market

• Verified circularity and reporting support

“This is a simple idea with enormous impact,” said Steve Berger, CEO of Marrad. “Corner boards are everywhere, yet they’ve been treated as disposable for decades. By building a recovery and reuse system around an existing, high‑volume packaging component, we can immediately reduce waste, lower costs for customers, and create measurable environmental benefit without waiting for new infrastructure or disruptive technology.”

Launching Across the West Coast.

The initiative is rolling out first in California, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona, regions facing some of the most aggressive implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws and packaging compliance requirements.

“Every board reused is one less board reported, one less board fee‑bearing, and one less board in landfill,” said David Kalan, President of Recirculated. “EPR is fundamentally about shifting supply chains away from single‑use thinking. Reuse is the highest‑value outcome in the waste hierarchy, and this initiative delivers that in a practical, scalable way that companies can implement today.”

Call for Pilot Participants: Recirculated and Marrad are actively inviting manufacturers, growers, shippers, and distribution centers across the grocery and consumer goods supply chain to join upcoming pilot efforts as the West Coast rollout begins. Companies interested in participating or learning more are encouraged to contact Recirculated or Marrad directly.

Who to contact:

Producers (such as manufacturers and growers):

Recirculated:

Phone: (844) 642-1130

Email: contact@recirculated.com

Sellers of consumer goods (such as retail and foodservice):

Marrad:

Phone: (844) 462-7723

Email: contact@marrad.com

About Marrad.

From recyclables and reusables to waste and diversion, Marrad is the nation’s only technology-enabled, single source solution for all supply chain generated materials. Marrad leverages technology as an essential tool within the management process. Utilizing the power of comprehensive data and analytics, Marrad provides companies with maximized value for all recycled commodities, reduces operational and administrative costs, enhances service, and optimizes asset management, all while driving strategic sustainability outcomes.

About Recirculated.

Recirculated is a single-source partner for all circular transportation packaging alternatives. Recirculated will guide your shift from a linear to a circular supply chain reducing costs, cutting carbon, and eliminating waste through our proven approach we call Practical Circularity™. Recirculated is a vendor-neutral partner, trusted by clients to recommend the right products, design the right systems, and help build a smarter, circular supply chain. That means every solution is approached with common sense, cost-conscious thinking, and operational efficiency. As Packaging EPR laws and consumer expectations and EPR regulations evolve rapidly, Recirculated positions our partners to stay ahead of shifting market demands and compliance concern.

