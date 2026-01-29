Submit Release
January 29, 2026

Federal Reserve Board announces appointment of seven members, including four new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the appointment of seven members, including four new members and the re-appointment of three members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.

IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.

New Members
Marjon Ghasemi
Corporate General Counsel
First American Financial Corporation

Dom Lebel
Chief Risk Officer
Protective Life Corporation

Randy Termeer
President
Property & Casualty Insurance Group, USAA

Peter Tian
Group Treasurer
Equitable Holdings

Re-appointed Members
Martin Hansen
Head of Regulatory Policy
Liberty Mutual

Steve Jackson
Director of Research
American Academy of Actuaries

Kristin Ricci
Partner
Oliver Wyman

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

