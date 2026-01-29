Federal Reserve Board announces appointment of seven members, including four new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)
January 29, 2026
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the appointment of seven members, including four new members and the re-appointment of three members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.
The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.
IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.
New Members
Marjon Ghasemi
Corporate General Counsel
First American Financial Corporation
Dom Lebel
Chief Risk Officer
Protective Life Corporation
Randy Termeer
President
Property & Casualty Insurance Group, USAA
Peter Tian
Group Treasurer
Equitable Holdings
Re-appointed Members
Martin Hansen
Head of Regulatory Policy
Liberty Mutual
Steve Jackson
Director of Research
American Academy of Actuaries
Kristin Ricci
Partner
Oliver Wyman
