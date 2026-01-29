Federal Reserve Board announces appointment of seven members, including four new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the appointment of seven members, including four new members and the re-appointment of three members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.

IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.

New Members

Marjon Ghasemi

Corporate General Counsel

First American Financial Corporation

Dom Lebel

Chief Risk Officer

Protective Life Corporation

Randy Termeer

President

Property & Casualty Insurance Group, USAA

Peter Tian

Group Treasurer

Equitable Holdings

Re-appointed Members

Martin Hansen

Head of Regulatory Policy

Liberty Mutual

Steve Jackson

Director of Research

American Academy of Actuaries

Kristin Ricci

Partner

Oliver Wyman

