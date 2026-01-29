World Premiere: WealthWave Debuts 'In Her Hands,' A New Video Spotlighting Women’s Historic Financial Moment

In her Hands

The industry does not need louder marketing. It needs better teaching. ‘In Her Hands’ is our statement that financial education is the path to confidence, protection, and generational impact” — Christa Mathews

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 -- During Women's Day at the WealthWave World Leadership Convention, WealthWave premiered 'In Her Hands,' a new 5-minute, 4K short video introduced by Christa Mathews, co-author of the book 'HowMoneyWorks for the Next Generation.'

View the film at https://vimeo.com/1159677315?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci 

The film captures what it describes as a rare turning point: "This isn't history on pause. This is history turning a corner," as trillions of dollars move through the economy and increasingly into the hands of women.

This premiere comes as the financial landscape rapidly shifts. Cerulli projects $124 trillion will transfer through 2048, the largest wealth movement in U.S. history. McKinsey reports that by 2030, American women are expected to control much of the $30 trillion in financial assets held by Baby Boomers, intensifying the need for education-first guidance and women-centered leadership in financial services.

For the first time, women will control most of the wealth in the U.S. Now, more than ever, women need to understand how money works.

"In Her Hands" also underscores what many women are demanding from the industry: trust, clarity, and inclusion. As the video states, too many women still feel "talked at instead of talked with," and are asking for "real conversations," "clear explanations," and "no pressure."

The need for more women professionals is also clear. Forbes has reported that 94% of women say they'd prefer to work with a woman financial professional, signaling both a market need and a leadership opportunity.

"We made this video because women don't need another sales conversation. They need clear education, real partnership, and trusted guidance. This is a defining moment, and it's time for more women to take the lead," said Kim Scouller, co-author of 'HowMoneyWorks for Women.'

"The industry does not need louder marketing. It needs better teaching. 'In Her Hands' is our statement that financial education is the path to confidence, protection, and generational impact," said Mathews.

You can view the film at: https://vimeo.com/1159677315?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci 

About WealthWave
WealthWave is a financial education company committed to raising financial literacy by teaching families how money works and equipping financial educators to build purpose-driven businesses centered on clarity, confidence, and service. For more information, visit https://wealthwave.com/

