Career Signals Now Available in Core Factors Pro Account for Career Coaches and HR Professionals

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Signals , the work motivation assessment from Core Factors, is now available through the Core Factors Pro Account. The assessment reveals the values and motivational skills that influence how individuals engage with their work, helping practitioners support clients in finding roles and environments that foster lasting fulfillment.Career Signals combines two perspectives that practitioners have long sought in a single tool: career values, which reflect what individuals want their work to represent, and motivational skills, which highlight where people feel both capable and energized. Rather than matching individuals to job titles or prescribing a single path, Career Signals surfaces the internal drivers behind engagement and satisfaction.For practitioners working in career coaching, talent development, or internal mobility, Career Signals provides a structured way to move from vague possibilities toward clearer, values-aligned direction. The tool complements Core Factors Career Path , which maps preferences and avoidances across work activities and environments, by adding the motivational layer that explains why certain roles feel draining even when they look right on paper.Career dissatisfaction often has little to do with skill. People leave roles, disengage from teams, and burn out not because they lack competence, but because their sources of motivation and meaning are misaligned with the realities of their work.Traditional career assessments rely on personality labels or interest checklists. They answer what someone could do, but not what will sustain them. As a result, individuals accept roles that seem well suited on the surface but feel depleting in practice. Over time, this mismatch contributes to turnover, stalled development, and disengagement that practitioners are left to untangle.For coaches and HR professionals, the gap is practical: clients arrive uncertain about what they want, and existing tools offer either broad personality insights or narrow occupational matches. Neither addresses the specific question of what keeps someone energized day to day. Practitioners need a tool that connects motivation to action, one that reveals not just fit, but sustainability."Career Signals is designed for the conversations practitioners are having right now," said Kris Kiler, President at Core Factors. "Clients want clarity about what matters most in their work and why certain experiences either drive or drain them. By combining values and motivational skills, we created a tool that connects insight to action. Our goal is not to label people or prescribe a single path, but to bring clarity that travels with them through change. When clients can name what gives meaning and sustains their energy, they make better decisions and remain engaged in work that fits them."Career Signals translates motivation into a two-part, practitioner-ready profile. The first component, Career Values, reflects what individuals want their work to represent: priorities such as growth, autonomy, purpose, stability, and contribution. Values clarify the conditions that foster satisfaction and long-term engagement. The second component, Motivational Skills, highlights activities where people feel both capable and energized, bringing together enjoyment and a sense of effectiveness. Results are organized into four skill zones: Motivated Skills (high alignment), Development Opportunities (growth potential), Burnout Skills (competent but draining), and Avoid Skills (low energy and low competence).Together, these perspectives help practitioners identify where a client feels most effective, where energy is likely to be sustained, and where misalignment may lead to disengagement. The assessment does not prescribe roles or industries. Instead, it gives participants a stable reference point for evaluating opportunities, shaping current responsibilities, or exploring new directions.Career Signals complements Career Path, which uses Occupational Activity Groupings (OAG) and Global Interest Areas (GIA) to map what people prefer and what they tend to avoid in work activities and environments. Where Career Path answers "what kind of work fits," Career Signals answers "what will keep you engaged in that work over time." Used together, practitioners can guide clients from broad exploration to sustainable, values-aligned decisions.Career Signals is accessible through the Pro Account with no formal training required. Practitioners administer the assessment, deliver results through both PDF reports and the participant experience, and use the insights to guide feedback conversations, workshops, or ongoing development.For individual practitioners, Career Signals shortens the path from assessment to insight. It provides clear language for discussing what drives and drains energy, how values shape motivation, and where misalignment may lead to disengagement. Whether clients are exploring options, navigating change, or rethinking direction, Career Signals supports reflection and more confident next steps.For HR and organizational development professionals, Career Signals scales into talent mobility and development programs. The tool helps align people with roles that reflect both individual motivation and organizational needs, supporting stronger engagement and sustained satisfaction.At the team and organizational level, the impact extends beyond career planning. When people understand what fuels their motivation, managers can support growth with greater focus. Combined with Core Factors tools for emotional intelligence, psychological type, and social interaction styles, Career Signals helps practitioners create environments where purpose and performance reinforce each other.Practitioners can now access Career Signals through a Pro Account with no formal training required. To see how the assessment works and how results support career coaching, talent development, or internal mobility programs, request a demo on the Career Signals page.For practitioners already using Career Path, Career Signals offers a complementary lens on motivation and values. The Career Path page explains how the two assessments work together.To explore the Career Values and Motivational Skills model in depth, visit the Career Signals Learn page. Pricing and credit information are available on the Career Signals Pricing page.HR and development leaders evaluating alternatives to existing career tools can review the Career Signals Switch page.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Coaches, consultants, and HR professionals use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results through PDF reports and a participant experience, reinforce development after feedback conversations, and document outcomes through participant feedback and NPS reporting.Core Factors assessments support work across leadership development, team effectiveness, and work and fit. EQ Accelerator helps practitioners guide emotional intelligence development with a clear focus on what matters most right now. Type Discovery and Type Elements support self-awareness and practical development conversations grounded in psychological type. Social Dynamics provides a shared language for social interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, and conflict. Career Path maps work preferences and avoidances using Occupational Activity Groupings and Global Interest Areas. Career Signals clarifies career values and motivational skills to support clarity, sustainability, and direction.For more information, visit the Core Factors website.

